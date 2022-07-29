There is a drug side effect that health professionals hate to discuss with patients. On the one hand, hair loss may seem like such a minor complication that it barely deserves mention. On the other, many people tell us that this adverse reaction affects their well-being and should always be revealed.
Some of the most widely prescribed medications can trigger what dermatologists call alopecia. We’re not talking about chemotherapy for cancer patients. That is widely recognized as a tradeoff worth taking if you can cure a malignancy.
The drugs we are referring to include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs known as NSAIDs, beta blocker blood pressure medications, statin-type cholesterol-lowering medicines, acne treatments, antidepressants, anticoagulants and anticonvulsants frequently prescribed for the treatment of pain.
Here are some of the messages we have received from readers of this column. “I have been taking metoprolol for 14 years. The side effects have been hair loss, weight gain, rashes, shortness of breath, fatigue and more. I am now reducing the dose with my doctor’s supervision. The withdrawal has been absolutely horrid (e.g., headaches, muscle aches, spaciness and hives).”
Metoprolol is a beta blocker prescribed for heart problems and high blood pressure. Like many beta blockers, it can cause hair thinning. No one should ever stop this drug suddenly, as it could lead to serious complications.
Another beta blocker is used for glaucoma. Ruth reported: “I was put on eyedrops for severe glaucoma, Cosopt. They contain timolol, a beta blocker. After several weeks, my hair began falling out — brushfuls with every stroke. My hairdresser said that blood-pressure drugs (i.e., the beta blocker, though this one was in eyedrop form) are famous for causing hair loss.”
Terry wrote: “I have psoriatic arthritis and was prescribed meloxicam and methotrexate. My hair fell out and my blood pressure went too high.”
Both the NSAID meloxicam and the anti-inflammatory methotrexate can lead to alopecia.
Kathy took atorvastatin (Lipitor) to lower her cholesterol: “I started losing hair at a fast rate. I was told that is a side effect. However, they said it had only been reported by a small number of patients. A person working at my pharmacy said she is also taking atorvastatin and is having hair loss as well.”
This is not a side effect mentioned in the official Lipitor prescribing information. But we did find this in the American Journal of Medicine (Aug. 1, 2002): “Although alopecia is listed as a potential adverse effect on package inserts, published reports documenting this adverse effect are scarce. We present a case of reversible alopecia attributed to atorvastatin.” The doctor reported that hair growth restarted after the statin was discontinued.
Of course, no one should ever stop taking a medication without checking with the prescriber. Sometimes a side effect cannot be avoided because the medicine is essential for survival. That is certainly the case with anticancer drugs.
Even though hair loss may not seem like an important reaction to a health care professional, it could make a big difference in how a patient feels from day to day. That’s why doctors and pharmacists should always inform patients about the potential for this side effect. There may be an alternate medication that does not cause alopecia.
