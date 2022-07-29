There is a drug side effect that health professionals hate to discuss with patients. On the one hand, hair loss may seem like such a minor complication that it barely deserves mention. On the other, many people tell us that this adverse reaction affects their well-being and should always be revealed.

Some of the most widely prescribed medications can trigger what dermatologists call alopecia. We’re not talking about chemotherapy for cancer patients. That is widely recognized as a tradeoff worth taking if you can cure a malignancy.