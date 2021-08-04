Some of the most expensive drugs in the world are used to dampen down the immune system. The top seller for years has been adalimumab (Humira). It earned more than $10 billion in the U.S. alone last year and has been a perennial moneymaker for the manufacturer.
Humira is prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and a few other inflammatory conditions. Similar drugs such as etanercept (Enbrel), certolizumab (Cimzia), golimumab (Simponi) and infliximab (Remicade) are also big moneymakers. Collectively, they are called TNF-alpha blockers.
When a doctor offers to prescribe one of these medications, weighing the potential benefit against the risks is challenging. That’s because they can be very helpful in controlling dreadful symptoms of these hard-to-treat diseases. On the other hand, they can also cause some serious complications.
In one TV commercial, a father is missing too many events in his young daughter’s life. The voice-over announces that “Humira is for people who still have symptoms of Crohn’s disease after trying other medications, and the majority of people on Humira saw significant symptom relief and many achieve remission in as little as four weeks.” That certainly sounds appealing to someone suffering with this severe bowel disorder.
Perhaps you’ve seen golfer Phil Mickelson in another television commercial. He talks about his problem with serious joint pain from psoriatic arthritis. He closes the commercial suggesting: “Get back to the things that matter most. Ask your rheumatologist if Enbrel is right for you.”
Both ads contain a long list of frightening side effects. Tinkering with the immune system can stir up some pretty scary problems at the same time it helps others. For example, some Humira ads caution: “Humira can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious and sometimes fatal infections including tuberculosis and cancers including lymphoma have happened as have blood, liver and nervous system problems, serious allergic reactions and new or worsening heart failure.”
This is not a complete list. We recently received a note about a little-known adverse effect. “Our daughter is currently taking leflunomide for multiple sclerosis and ankylosing spondylitis. Before her MS was diagnosed, she was taking Humira for ankylosing spondylitis. It worked well for controlling symptoms, until it didn’t. A couple of physicians speculate that Humira may have been a factor in causing her MS.”
In fact, the official prescribing information for Humira warns that it has been associated with demyelinating disease, including multiple sclerosis. When we reviewed the medical literature, we found numerous case reports of multiple sclerosis beginning after a person had been taking one of the TNF-alpha blockers (Therapeutic Advances in Neurological Disorders, Jan. 2, 2020).
Such cases are rare, but for the individuals involved they can be life-altering. People are more likely to be warned about the possibility of serious infections, including tuberculosis and hepatitis B. In addition, patients are at higher risk for certain cancers. There’s also the chance of heart failure.
The benefits of these drugs are very tangible. Who wouldn’t want to get back to the things that matter most? The risks, on the other hand, seem remote — until one happens.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features