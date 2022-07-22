When is the last time you updated your first aid kit? Now that summer is in full swing, it is high time to make sure you are well-equipped for any contingency. Besides all the normal equipment, we are encouraging you to think creatively and stock up on a People’s Pharmacy Preparedness Kit. It contains some unusual ingredients that most first responders would not recognize.

First the basics, best gathered into a tackle box or another container that has compartments so you can see at a glance what you’ve got. For cuts and abrasions, you’ll need bandages in several sizes, antiseptic wipes to clean the wound and an antibiotic ointment or cream such as Polysporin. Alcohol wipes are good not only for cleaning cuts; sniffing one can ease nausea in minutes.