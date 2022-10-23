Q. Would you please publish the onion syrup cough medicine recipe again? Years ago, my mother used to make it for us kids on the top of our old black cast iron stove in the corner of the kitchen. Not only was it effective, but it tasted so good that, unlike store-bought cough medicine, we actually enjoyed taking it!

When my mother died, all her recipes were lost. I would love to get a recipe for this delicious remedy.