Imagine shopping for groceries in a store that doesn’t post prices. The only way to find out how much you will owe for a dozen eggs, a half-gallon of milk and a loaf of bread is to take your cart to the checkout line.
Most people would not accept such an approach to selling groceries. Why don’t they object when it comes to prescription drugs?
An article in the Annals of Internal Medicine calls for “A Patient Price Guide for Prescription Medication” (March 22, 2022). The authors describe the situation this way:
“In most industries, consumers make informed choices that include price considerations. With prescription drugs, the physician doesn’t know the price to the patient when prescribing, and the patient may discover the out-of-pocket price only when checking out at the pharmacy.”
Even the pharmacist may not have a clue how much a particular medicine will cost until they check the patient’s insurance coverage. This means that prescription drug costs are highly variable and not necessarily rational.
Take the common blood pressure medicine valsartan. One reader, whom we will call George, shared this confusing price scenario. A three-month supply of this generic drug had a price tag of $198 from a familiar chain pharmacy. Shocked, he questioned the pharmacist, who mumbled something about the insurance company and the deductible.
George had seen commercials for GoodRx. When he looked up the price of three months’ worth of valsartan at the same pharmacy, the price would have been $83 with a coupon. What really astonished him was that the lowest price with a GoodRx coupon was just $28 at a different pharmacy.
This blood pressure medicine is not a brand name. It’s hard to imagine why the price would vary so much.
Now consider the brand-name antidepressant Wellbutrin XL 300. In the United States, this medication would cost over $2,000 a month. Very few insurance companies are likely to cover the brand-name product. The generic bupropion XL 300 carries a $90 price tag according to GoodRx. With one of the coupons from the website, though, the cost could be as low as $13 for a month’s supply.
This might seem like a no-brainer, except for one thing. Many readers of this column report that some generic bupropion products do not work as well as the brand name. In addition, some people describe side effects from certain bupropion generic formulations.
The same exact brand-name Wellbutrin XL 300 that costs more than $2,000 in the U.S. could be purchased in Canada for under $60. Confused? So are many other people, including physicians and pharmacists.
The authors of the article in the Annals of Internal Medicine point out that: “The roots of irrational drug pricing are complex and varied. Sources include deals in which drug companies provide rebates to a health plan in exchange for a more favorable position on the plan’s formulary, and incentives within the patent and regulatory systems that encourage marginal changes in a drug’s dosage or delivery system to extend intellectual property protection.” They conclude that “A price guide for prescription medicine would go a long way toward injecting a dose of sanity into the process.”
We couldn’t agree more. And while we are at it, how about allowing Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate prices with drug companies like every other developed nation does?
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
