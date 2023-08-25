What are doctors and patients supposed to do when studies disagree? A recent study of acid-suppressing drugs for heartburn sparked alarming headlines. Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia.

Other studies, however, have not produced such scary results. Many gastroenterologists have relied on drugs like esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) and omeprazole (Prilosec) to treat acid reflux and heal stomach ulcers.

Tags

Recommended for you