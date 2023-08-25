What are doctors and patients supposed to do when studies disagree? A recent study of acid-suppressing drugs for heartburn sparked alarming headlines. Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia.
Other studies, however, have not produced such scary results. Many gastroenterologists have relied on drugs like esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) and omeprazole (Prilosec) to treat acid reflux and heal stomach ulcers.
PPIs became huge bestsellers and are now available over the counter. As a result, millions of people take these heartburn medications on a daily basis. The controversy surrounding these drugs has to do with whether long-term use promotes serious chronic illnesses, especially dementia.
Researchers have been worried about this possibility since 2010 (Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, April 2010). Over the last decade, numerous studies have been conducted to answer the question.
The most recent research was published in Neurology (Aug. 9, 2023). The investigators recruited more than 5,700 people who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Those who used a PPI for more than 4.4 years “were at a 38% higher risk of developing dementia in later life.”
This is an association, not proof of causation. But other studies have also reported similar findings. For example, scientists analyzed the medical records of more than 73,000 older Germans over seven years (JAMA Neurology, April 2016). Those who took PPIs long-term were 44% more likely to get a new dementia diagnosis by the end of the study.
On the other hand, when South Korean scientists analyzed nationwide records over the decade between 2002 and 2013, they concluded that older heartburn drugs such as famotidine were just as likely to be linked to dementia as PPIs (Drug Safety, June 2018). They concluded, “The risk of PPIs being associated with dementia may be overestimated.”
Even more confusing, a few meta-analyses have looked at the results from several trials and found no significant association between PPI use and dementia (Diseases of the Esophagus, October 2020). A meta-analysis of observational studies found that the risk of dementia increased by 16%, a nonsignificant amount, for PPI users (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, February 2023). According to the authors, their study does not provide clear evidence for an association between PPI use and dementia.
Now you understand why this issue is so confusing. The very first PPI, Prilosec, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1989. Even after 30 years, we do not have a comprehensive understanding of the risks of this powerful class of medications.
Epidemiologists have been concerned about an increased risk for pneumonia and gastrointestinal infections, especially C. diff. Other controversies include kidney damage, osteoporosis and stomach cancer.
The authors of the most recent study mention some other complications associated with long-term use of PPIs: chronic kidney disease, stroke and cardiovascular disease. They also point out that these medications can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the digestive tract.
Instructions for over-the-counter PPIs like Nexium and Prilosec are quite clear: “Do not use for more than 14 days unless directed by your doctor. You may repeat a 14-day course every 4 months. Do not take for more than 14 days or more often than every 4 months unless directed by a doctor.”
We think that is very good advice!
