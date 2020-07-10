It’s sweating season. When temperature and humidity rise, our body’s natural air conditioning kicks in. That means we start sweating. As the moisture evaporates from our skin, it cools us, at least a little bit.
Although sweating is important for our health, it does have some drawbacks. When moisture accumulates in skin folds, it creates a welcoming environment for fungal infections.
Athletes often complain about jock itch. But you do not have to run or play team sports to suffer from tinea cruris. It often appears as an itchy red rash in the groin area.
There was a time when dermatologists recommended products with talcum powder to soak up excess moisture. Ever since Johnson & Johnson was sued over the claims that its baby powder caused cancer, people have been reevaluating the use of talcum powder-containing products in the genital area. At last count, there were 19,000 pending lawsuits. In one case, an appeals court judge in Missouri ruled that the damages J&J must pay should be roughly halved to about $2 billion.
What can you do to fight jock itch and the related condition, under-breast rash? Irritated, itchy skin under the bra line has a technical term, intertrigo. It is basically caused by fungi like those responsible for tinea cruris and responds to similar treatments.
Let’s start with the simplest: Cetaphil cleanser. We have heard from men that using this gentle nonsoap cleanser in the genital area can ease jock itch. Perhaps that is because it contains propylene glycol, which has antifungal properties.
Those who continue to use soap should make sure that it has no fragrance or other potentially irritating components. Using fragrance-free laundry detergent, especially for intimate clothing, makes a lot of sense.
Antifungal creams sold for athlete’s foot can sometimes be effective. Clotrimazole, miconazole, terbinafine and tolnaftate are possible options.
A dermatologist wrote to warn us that an accurate diagnosis is important: “Jock itch may actually be psoriasis, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis (perhaps why dandruff shampoo works in some cases), yeast infection or any of a variety of more unusual skin disorders, as well as fungus infection. Nonprescription antifungals are probably overused. In a situation where an individual has a poor response to these products, the best advice would be to consider seeing a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.”
If you are hoping for home remedies, we can suggest quite a few. Keep in mind that scientists don’t generally study home remedies, so we have limited information on how well they work. However, readers have reported that using a dandruff shampoo such as Selsun Blue on the affected areas can help. Tea tree oil shampoo (not undiluted tea tree oil) or Listerine may also be soothing.
One man finds that milk of magnesia (MoM) eases jock itch and other rashes: “I’ve had tremendous success with most skin irritations by just applying Milk of Magnesia. I’ve seen it work on shingles (mine), jock itch (my brother), a scalp rash that was diagnosed as a viral infection that persisted after two years of treatment (a business associate), diaper rash ... you name it, it works. Amazing.” Another reader has tried MoM on under-breast rash and found it very helpful.
With hot, sticky weather in the forecast, it’s time to prepare to prevent fungal infections. Keeping skin dry and clean is a good start.
