Q. I have been taking Xyzal, and it’s only recently that I figured out what the crazy itching is from. I stopped the drug three days ago and have been suffering ever since.

Before that, I was taking it for about a year. Whenever I missed, I would itch but taking it again stopped the itching. I did not realize that it was withdrawal itching. I have missed work, lost sleep and was once misdiagnosed with shingles because of this. I appreciate knowing this too shall pass.