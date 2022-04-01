Over 20 million Americans swallow a thyroid hormone pill every day. They have hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid does not make enough hormone for normal function.
Such statistics don’t capture the physical and emotional burden of this hormonal disorder. We recently heard from a reader who was struggling:
“I am desperate. I have had hypothyroidism for 21 years. For the past 10 years, I took 100 mcg of Synthroid.
“In February 2020, my yearly bloodwork showed my T3 level was a bit too high. My doctor dropped my Synthroid dose to 75 mcg. As soon as I went on that dosage, I gained 20 pounds in three months, I was depressed, my skin was dry, I lost a lot of hair and I felt like I was freezing all the time.
“When my levels were rechecked in July, my T3 was too low. My doctor put me on 100 mcg again. A few months later, after a recheck, she dropped the dose again, to 88 mcg, even though I still felt awful.
“I asked my doctor why I can’t lose the 20 pounds I gained. She told me she’s stumped and that I should exercise more, though I exercise every day and I don’t eat a lot.
“A thyroid specialist told me that I should expect to gain weight because I am 50. Neither he nor my GP were in favor of me taking natural Armour thyroid, and neither one seems curious about my problem.
“I told both doctors that I’m cold when it is 96 degrees outside, I can’t lose weight, my skin is dry, I’m tired all the time, I have no energy and I’m sad a lot. Neither one is listening to me. All I want is for them to say, ‘Let’s get to the bottom of this.’ But they both said I should expect this because I’m 50.
“I hate feeling the way I do. Usually, when my medicine dose is too high, my heart beats fast, but I didn’t have that feeling when I was on the 100 mcg dosage. What else can I do?”
We responded that her symptoms are classic for hypothyroidism and suggested she see a different thyroid expert familiar with the most recent research. She took a copy of our eGuide to Thyroid Hormones with her to her next visit. It describes research showing that not everyone can convert T4 (levothyroxine) to T3 (liothyronine, the active hormone) efficiently. Some people feel better when they take a combination of these hormones.
Our reader responded: “Thank you so much for your help. I ended up going to a third doctor, who was willing to listen to me. Even though I had 18 out of the 23 symptoms listed, she still thought it’s my age.
“She did run a blood test, though, and said if I still feel bad after two more months, she’d prescribe liothyronine. I also insisted on testing my antibodies. In her opinion, the test is a waste because it never shows anything, but she agreed.
“When my bloodwork came back, my thyroglobulin antibody was 34 and my thyroid peroxidase antibodies were 198, which is very high.
“It was a strange follow-up visit. I had to ask her about my high antibodies. She said I have Hashimoto’s, which explains why my thyroid is not working.
“I’m pleased she gave me a prescription for 5 mcg of liothyronine. After just two weeks, I have much more energy and have lost 8 pounds. I’m no longer depressed, and I’m sleeping well without the suicidal thoughts that had bothered me for months. Your information helped me be prepared for the doctor visit and gave me the knowledge to ask for the right tests.”
