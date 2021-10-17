Whenever you see the suffix “it is,” you know there is inflammation involved. Most people are familiar with terms like arthritis, bursitis or tendinitis. Less common, but no less debilitating is myositis.
“Myo” means muscle. When combined with “itis” you end up with inflammation or destruction of muscle tissue. There is a growing awareness that statin-type cholesterol-lowering drugs can occasionally trigger various kinds of myositis, including polymyositis, inclusion-body myositis and something called dermatomyositis (DM). A reader recently asked us about this last form of myositis:
“I recently had a skin biopsy and was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. Since then, I have had a chest X-ray, MRI, PFT (pulmonary function test), EMG and multiple blood tests — expensive even though I have health insurance. Luckily, they have all come back normal. I do have some itchy patches of skin on my arms and lower back, though.
“I don’t have problems swallowing or getting up from a chair as some victims do. Last winter I did have the worst hand pain ever and would stick my hands in very hot water to help with the pain. The purplish-blue rash was all over my chest and back but not on my face or hands. I also have had some trouble with patchy vision and now have an appointment with a retina specialist.
“From what I’ve read, prednisone is often the treatment. However, I read about side effects and would like to avoid them if possible. I will soon meet with the specialist to go over different options. Can you tell me if there is any new research? I am perplexed, scared and frustrated. Please help!”
A number of readers have written to us about an association between DM and statins. We wondered if this person might have also been taking a statin before developing symptoms. Here is her response:
“I was on atorvastatin, at 80 mg, for about four years. Both my parents died from heart disease, so my doctor prescribed it as a preventative when my cholesterol numbers reached borderline status. I stopped the drug on my own, against my cardiologist’s advice.
“The itchy, patchy skin is the most obvious symptom so far. I seem to do OK with topical ointments on my arms and I take one Tylenol and one naproxen every day. Of course, I know I can’t take them long term, but after reading about prednisone, I’d rather not take that either. This is a very weird journey!”
There is not a lot of information about statin-induced dermatomyositis. If a physician looked at the official prescribing information for atorvastatin (Lipitor), DM is not listed. Nevertheless, a review of the medical literature in the International Journal of Dermatology (March 2020) notes that: “Statins cause a spectrum of muscle-related adverse events, including autoimmune myopathies such as dermatomyositis (DM).”
Treatment of myositis of any form can be challenging. Corticosteroids like prednisone are frequently prescribed, but such drugs can cause long-term complications. Other anti-inflammatory medications such as methotrexate or azathioprine may also be employed.
We hope that health professionals will become aware of the connection between statins and myositis so they can try to prevent this inflammatory drug reaction from getting out of control.
