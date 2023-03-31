The first statin-type cholesterol-lowering drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1987. Lovastatin (Mevacor) changed the way doctors treated people with high cholesterol levels.

Since then, this class of medication has dominated prescribing. Drugs like atorvastatin (Lipitor), pravastatin (Pravachol), rosuvastatin (Crestor) and simvastatin (Zocor) have been prescribed to tens of millions of patients. Doctors expect that lowering blood cholesterol will reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications such as heart attacks and strokes.