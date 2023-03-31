The first statin-type cholesterol-lowering drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1987. Lovastatin (Mevacor) changed the way doctors treated people with high cholesterol levels.
Since then, this class of medication has dominated prescribing. Drugs like atorvastatin (Lipitor), pravastatin (Pravachol), rosuvastatin (Crestor) and simvastatin (Zocor) have been prescribed to tens of millions of patients. Doctors expect that lowering blood cholesterol will reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications such as heart attacks and strokes.
In 2022, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended that people between 40 and 75 years old with a 10-year risk for cardiovascular disease of at least 10% take a statin to prevent heart disease (JAMA Cardiology, Oct. 1, 2022). That seems pretty straightforward, although many cardiologists were disappointed that it didn’t include more people.
Specifically, the American College of Cardiology recommends preventive statins for people with LDL cholesterol of 190 or over. It also urges doctors to prescribe a statin for anyone with a coronary artery calcium score of 100. About 16 million more people would take statins based on the ACC guidelines (Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, November-December 2022).
Nearly 50 million Americans are currently taking a statin. Why shouldn’t another 16 million people join them? Statins are relatively inexpensive drugs, and cardiologists believe it would be unethical to deprive anyone of the chance to reduce their risk of a heart attack.
If these drugs had no side effects, that argument would be compelling. But that is where the controversy heats up.
When the USPSTF released its guidelines last year, it suggested that statins are unlikely to cause dangerous problems such as diabetes or severe muscle pain. The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists’ Collaboration published an independent analysis of statin side effects in which it concluded that more than 90% of the muscle pain patients report is not due to the statin they are taking (Lancet, Aug. 29, 2022).
That’s why we were surprised to read in the New England Journal of Medicine (March 4, 2023) that as many as 29% of statin users report debilitating muscle pain associated with these drugs. The researchers were singing the praises of a new cholesterol-lowering drug called bempedoic acid (Nexletol).
The lead author, Dr. Steve Nissen, chair of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, told the Washington Post: “Statins are still the cornerstone. But if you cannot tolerate statins, and there are millions out there, then we’ve established an effective alternative for reducing morbidity.”
It would appear, now that there is another way to treat high cholesterol, many doctors are admitting that statins do indeed cause intolerable side effects. We have heard from thousands of readers who have suffered from muscle pain and weakness. Too often, prescribers insisted that the drugs were not responsible.
We are pleased that there is finally recognition of patient suffering linked to statins. Hopefully, the new drug will prevent heart attacks without causing undue harm.
