Q. You’ve written about nighttiåme leg cramps in the past. Since I have some experience with that, I’ll share my favorite approach. I have tried pickles or pickle juice to ease leg cramps, but that’s not convenient at bedside. In the middle of the night, mustard is not really palatable.

I have found the magic. Hot, spicy candy, such as Hot Tamales, work really well. (Cinnamon bites work, too.) I keep these in my bedside table. When I feel the cramp starting, I quickly chew one Hot Tamale and often it is enough. They work fast but if one doesn’t do it, I chew another. For me, this chewy candy is darn near miraculous.