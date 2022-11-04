Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Americans are obsessed with weight loss. Diets come, and diets go. Lots of people would like a quick, easy way to shed pounds. Elon Musk helped set off a media frenzy when he Tweeted that he had lost weight by fasting and taking the prescription drug Wegovy.
The Food and Drug Administration approved semaglutide (Ozempic) to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2017. On June 4, 2021, the agency approved the same injectable medication under the name Wegovy for weight loss. This once-weekly shot is “for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol), for use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.”
A lot of people who are not obese have been captivated by social media accounts of quick, effortless weight loss. The FDA states that semaglutide “works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake.”
Despite Elon Musk’s endorsement, semaglutide can cause significant side effects for some people. Readers have offered their experience at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. One person wrote:
“I tried Ozempic for my Type 2 diabetes and was incredibly sick for three months. I missed weeks at work and felt utterly hopeless while the ‘intestinal apocalypse’ wreaked havoc on life.”
Another reader also complained of severe GI side effects: “I was on Ozempic for two years. I am very obese, with a BMI of nearly 50. I lost 60 pounds on the drug, because it made me feel full and I didn’t think about food as much.
“I stopped taking it because the Intestinal Apocalypse became too intense. At first, it was every four to six months. The final straw was twice in one month. This involved sitting on the toilet with diarrhea and puking into the bathroom trash can. It was utterly miserable. I missed about 10 days of work and wound up in the ER for fluids.”
Some people have reported a completely different digestive side effect with semaglutide. Instead of diarrhea, they experience severe constipation. The FDA also warns about the possibility of pancreatitis or thyroid cancer (medullary thyroid carcinoma).
Nonetheless, many people who have tried Wegovy or Ozempic are pleased with the results. Here is one reader’s experience:
“I’ve been taking Ozempic for 10 months now and have lost 50 pounds. My HbA1c is 5, and consequently my doctor says that my Type 2 diabetes is in remission. The only problem has been occasional nausea. I guess I am one of the lucky ones.”
Another person was also satisfied: “I’ve been on Ozempic 0.5 milligrams for four months with minimal side effects. I initially lost 18 pounds the first month due to a lack of appetite but since then the weight loss ceased. The drug has helped manage my blood sugar as long as I watch what I eat. I had to get off metformin as it caused uncontrollable diarrhea, and I was afraid to leave the house. Overall, I’m much better off with Ozempic for my diabetes.”
Under either name, semaglutide can be pricey. Insurance plans differ in coverage. The list price for a month’s supply of Wegovy is more than $1,500, according to GoodRx. For Ozempic, GoodRx suggests a retail price of just over $1,000.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.