Americans are obsessed with weight loss. Diets come, and diets go. Lots of people would like a quick, easy way to shed pounds. Elon Musk helped set off a media frenzy when he Tweeted that he had lost weight by fasting and taking the prescription drug Wegovy.

The Food and Drug Administration approved semaglutide (Ozempic) to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2017. On June 4, 2021, the agency approved the same injectable medication under the name Wegovy for weight loss. This once-weekly shot is “for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol), for use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.”