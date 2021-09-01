Drug companies can charge whatever they want. They have no shame.
That’s why Biogen is charging $56,000 a year for aducanumab (Aduhelm). This new drug for Alzheimer’s disease has not been shown to slow the progression of dementia or help people stay at home longer.
That cost doesn’t include doctor visits, screening PET scans prior to starting the drug and periodic MRI scans during treatment. All that will add up to thousands more.
What would happen if a drug company actually developed an Alzheimer’s disease drug that clearly worked? What we’re talking about is a breakthrough that would restore memory, improve cognitive capacity and allow people to resume their normal lives.
There are approximately six million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease. They and their families are desperate for a truly effective treatment. Should a drug company create such a medicine, it is entirely possible that it could charge $100,000 or more per year of treatment.
What would be the impact on the insurance industry as well as Medicare? If you multiply six million times $100,000, you get an astronomical number: $600,000,000,000. In case that is too many zeroes to manage, it comes out to $600 billion.
For comparison, the most expensive drugs Medicare covered in 2018 (most recent data available) were the anticoagulant Eliquis at $5 billion and the anti-cancer medicine Revlimid at $4 billion. Overall, ultraexpensive drugs have been increasing in the Medicare formulary (Health Affairs, June, 2021).
Aduhelm is given by intravenous infusion. That makes it a Medicare Part B medicine. In 2018, “the total Medicare expenditure for all Part B drugs was $35 billion” (JAMA Internal Medicine, July 13, 2021). Aduhelm alone would bust that budget at an estimated $57 billion annually for “only 1 million of the estimated 5.8 million Medicare members with Alzheimer disease.”
Most of us have a hard time wrapping our brains around a number with 11 zeroes after it. That’s why personal stories are so compelling.
We recently met a delightful woman in her early 70s who is living with metastatic breast cancer. Her oncologist has determined that Ibrance (palbociclib) is the best medicine for her cancer.
The list price for this medication can be over $15,000 a month. Even for people with Medicare coverage, there can be hefty co-pays. Our new friend mentioned thousands of dollars a month out of pocket, which she cannot afford. She is currently relying on a foundation to help her with this life-saving medicine, but she worries that it may not be willing to continue indefinitely.
The exact same brand-name Ibrance medicine costs less than half as much in Canada. That doesn’t mean it’s affordable, but it demonstrates that countries can influence drug prices.
If Congress changed the law, Medicare could negotiate drug prices the way other countries do. That would almost assuredly result in savings for American taxpayers and older citizens.
Unless we do something to control the runaway costs of medications, insurance companies may not continue to pay our bills. What’s more, we will all pay a lot more in premiums and taxes, or we will end up going without treatments that could save our lives.
