Q. Today, I noticed the comment about smelling alcohol as a treatment for nausea. I practiced anesthesia for 42 years and was Clinical Director of Adult Post Anesthesia Units for eight years at my last hospital.

Very early in my career, I noticed that nurses in the PACU would often open alcohol pad packets for patients who suffered from nausea. The patients sniffed the “fumes.” I was totally unfamiliar with this practice at the time. It never hurt and sometimes helped.