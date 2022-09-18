Q. I got back into a walking routine recently, but I did too much, too fast. As a result, I developed plantar fasciitis in my right heel. I’ve always been a fast walker and could go for miles with no problems if I wanted. That’s why I figured that starting back up would only be a good thing.

I’ve found no suggestions for curing plantar fasciitis, other than “stay off your feet.” That’s impossible, even though I have, of course, stopped the long walks.