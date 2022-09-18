Q. I got back into a walking routine recently, but I did too much, too fast. As a result, I developed plantar fasciitis in my right heel. I’ve always been a fast walker and could go for miles with no problems if I wanted. That’s why I figured that starting back up would only be a good thing.
I’ve found no suggestions for curing plantar fasciitis, other than “stay off your feet.” That’s impossible, even though I have, of course, stopped the long walks.
I thought that using an elliptical instead would keep pressure off my heel, but it didn’t help. Neither did extra heel pads in my shoes. Do you have any suggestions?
A. Plantar fasciitis is inflammation of a band of tissue on the sole connecting the heel bone to bones near the ball of the foot. We asked The People’s Pharmacy podiatrist Dr. Jane Andersen about this common condition.
One of the most important steps is to wear supportive footgear such as OOFOS or Vionic sandals even in the house. No walking barefoot!
Dr. Andersen recommends gentle stretching before getting out of bed. When the heel is painful, icing or massaging may help. Over-the-counter or customized orthotic inserts may also be beneficial. Some people take an anti-inflammatory supplement such as turmeric or curcumin, and that may sometimes ease the pain.
Q. I often read in your column about the benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Don’t forget the herbs like rosemary, marjoram and thyme!
I remember listening to Dr. Alan Maisel on your public radio show. He said that people in southern Italy used these herbs daily. Dr. Maisel suggested that such herbs might be contributing to longevity.
A. Dr. Maisel and his colleagues have published the results of their pilot study in southern Italy (Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine, February 2020). Nonagenarians and centenarians in these hilly villages were physically active and followed a Mediterranean diet. They didn’t smoke but most drank a glass or two of wine daily.
Unfortunately, the researchers did not mention the use of culinary herbs such as rosemary or thyme in their paper. However, Dr. Maisel did discuss these herbs, especially rosemary, during our interview. Anyone who would like to learn more about the benefits of such herbs might want to read our book “Spice Up Your Health: How Everyday Kitchen Herbs & Spices Can Lengthen & Strengthen Your Life.” If your local library does not have a copy, you can find it in the books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
