When cortisone was introduced as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in 1948, doctors were excited about the extraordinary improvement in symptoms. Many of the patients in the early report would say something like “I’ve lost half of my rheumatism” (Archives of Internal Medicine, April 1950).
However, even at that early stage, the scientists noted undesirable reactions. Such side effects included fluid retention, insomnia, euphoria, depression, increased appetite, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar and moon face.
The initial enthusiasm led to widespread prescribing of corticosteroids such as cortisone, dexamethasone, prednisone and prednisolone. People who were bedridden and needed wheelchairs or crutches were able to walk and even climb stairs for the first time in years.
Gradually, though, additional complications came to light. Doctors began observing that long-term use of such corticosteroids could lead to ulcers, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, osteoporosis, infections, cardiovascular disease and muscle weakness.
Fast-forward to the 21st century. Doctors prescribe drugs like prednisone and methylprednisolone in short courses or “bursts” to treat a wide variety of inflammatory conditions. These range from eczema and contact dermatitis to sinusitis, sore throat and bronchitis. The assumption is that no one will develop serious adverse reactions in the 10 days to two weeks they take these medicines.
New research, however, calls that long-held belief into question. Investigators in Taiwan analyzed data from that country’s National Health Insurance Program (Annals of Internal Medicine, July 7, 2020).
More than 2.6 million people received at least one burst of corticosteroid treatment over a three-year period. The scientists noted that within five to 3The scientists noted that within five to 30 days of taking a corticosteroid, people were at increased risk for gastrointestinal bleeding, sepsis and heart failure. The chances of these serious consequences approximately double even after a short course.
The authors caution their colleagues that: “Physicians who consider prescribing steroid bursts should weigh the benefits against the risks for rare but potentially serious adverse events.”
An editorial in the same issue of the Annals of Internal Medicine (July 7, 2020) notes: “Medication-related risks for AEs [adverse events] can, of course, be outweighed by major treatment benefit. However, this study and prior work show that corticosteroid bursts are frequently prescribed for self-limited conditions, where evidence of benefit is lacking.” Consequently, many people are exposed to potential harm, including heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis and bone fracture for conditions that generally clear up on their own.
People who suffer from severe chronic inflammatory diseases such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis or colitis sometimes have severe flareups that can be disabling. As the editorial observes, in such cases a short course of corticosteroids “... may prevent disability, preserve function, and maintain quality of life.”
In light of the new research, though, physicians and patients will need to carefully balance the benefits and risks of corticosteroids for relatively minor ailments. Even when such drugs are prescribed for just a few days there can be serious adverse events.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert.
