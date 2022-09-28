Q. I have been taking escitalopram for eight years. Within four years on this antidepressant, I started having sexual side effects, especially delayed low-intensity orgasms and low sex drive.

Now that I’m engaged, I am trying to wean off escitalopram so that I will like having sex more. I’ve gone from 20 milligrams to 5 milligrams. My desire is higher, but my orgasms are becoming even less intense and more delayed. There’s just no sexual pleasure anymore.