Could you use “we” in referring to yourself? Sure, Queen Elizabeth did and probably King Charles does, too. But the rest of us who are not royalty should get used to this idea as well. Science shows that each of us is a multitude.

We are talking, of course, about the microbiome. Over the past few decades, researchers have recognized that we host collections of microbes everywhere on and in our bodies. The gut microbiota came to their attention first. Studying stool samples made it clear that everyone has trillions of microbes in their digestive tracts — not just bacteria, though there are plenty of those. We also host fungi and viruses that feed on the bacteria.