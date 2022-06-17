We love the idea of repurposing. Figuring out how to use something you already have on hand for a problem you haven’t yet solved is a thrill. Some people use old yogurt containers or egg cartons to start seedlings. Others grab used toothbrushes to clean grout, showerheads or a coffee grinder.
We are especially fond of repurposing familiar pharmaceutical products. Do you know how many uses people have found for Vicks VapoRub? The iconic blue jar has been around for more than a century. The salve it contains has a distinctive aroma from its contents of camphor, menthol and eucalyptus oil. Other ingredients are considered inactive, but they, too, may contribute to the fragrance — cedarleaf oil, nutmeg oil, thymol and turpentine oil.
The standard use for Vicks is rubbing it on the chest and throat to treat a respiratory infection. Smearing it over sore muscles to relieve pain is another approved use. But have you tried putting Vicks on paper cuts, mosquito bites, cold sores or toenails infected with fungus?
Many years ago, we heard about an unusual way to apply Vicks VapoRub for easing a persistent nighttime cough. A nurse in North Carolina wrote to us: “I learned this from somebody at church. I had one child at that time, and she had a bad cough that was really croupy. Put the Vicks on the bottom of the foot, on the soft part between the ball of the foot and the heel. You don’t have to massage it much; I just put it on. Then, because it’s so greasy, I put socks over it. Then they lay down and the cough quiets down and they can sleep.”
Original amber Listerine has some of the same ingredients as Vicks VapoRub, including eucalyptol, menthol and thymol. It also contains methyl salicylate and 26.9% alcohol as an inactive ingredient.
Listerine was originally developed in St. Louis in 1879 as a surgical antiseptic. By the 1920s, dentists were recommending it as a mouthwash. Readers of this column, though, have soaked their feet in it to clear up nail fungus. Some people use it on their scalps to treat dandruff, and many parents have written to tell us that they have applied Listerine to their children’s hair to kill lice. Because it kills the lice but not the nits, the treatment should be repeated every five days, a couple of times. Removing nits with a fine-tooth comb is also an important step.
Another surprising use for Listerine is adult acne. The bacteria that seem to be responsible for outbreaks, Cutibacterium acnes, are developing resistance to antibiotics (American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, June 2019). However, topical application of Listerine may help rebalance skin bacteria without causing resistance.
Speaking of acne, another household staple is milk of magnesia. This old-fashioned laxative has been employed to dry up blemishes.
One reader sent this message: “My daughter’s skin cleared up after she started using MoM. She ran out while I was out of town, and now we have proof that it works. Her forehead completely broke out before we got to the store for more!”
Others report that applying milk of magnesia to underarms can be effective as a deodorant. In addition, people have used it creatively to treat jock itch or under-breast rash.
None of these unusual uses has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But readers of this column are convinced that they are useful and cost effective.
