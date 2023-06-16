This is the time of year when people start spending a lot of time outdoors. There are picnics, camping trips and garden chores. All these activities mean sharing the environment with insects. At times, the interaction can be painful. What do you do for a sting?
We recently invited readers to share their home remedies for bee, wasp and yellow jacket stings. Of course, an allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. But our readers have offered some intriguing remedies to use for mild reactions.
First, we heard from some beekeepers. Eric said: “I’ve got a couple of beehives and sometimes get stung. I keep colloidal silver in a small spray bottle. Each time I’ve needed it, the pain disappeared immediately.”
Michael has a different solution: “I kept bees for 25 years and always carried a small bottle of lavender essential oil to apply to stings. Relief is immediate.”
We have written previously about applying the cut surface of an onion to a wasp or yellow jacket sting. Elizabeth reports: “I had three wasp stings — two on my upper lip and one on my hand. I only had one piece of onion, so I used it on my lip. Soon those two stings had hardly any swelling and only slight pain, but my hand became quite swollen and was very painful. The lip stings were totally gone in about two days, but the hand took over a week to resolve.”
When we first wrote about this remedy many decades ago, we checked with chemist Eric Block at the State University of New York at Albany. Dr. Block said that freshly cut onions contain an enzyme that breaks down inflammatory compounds in venom.
Jo recommends a couple of favorite remedies for stings: “Meat tenderizer or tobacco both work well to relieve the pain and swelling of stings. Make a poultice and apply it to the spot for a few minutes. Talking to the victim to get their mind off the sting while the poultice is working also helps. By the time they realize you’re trying to distract them, the pain and swelling are pretty much gone.”
Meat tenderizer breaks down protein, of course, so the theory is that it denatures the venom. We have no idea why tobacco would work, but it is an old-fashioned favorite. Here is Laura’s childhood memory:
“My father always kept a block of chewing tobacco in his pocket. When I was with him on the farm once, a yellow jacket stung me. Dad immediately chewed a small wad of tobacco and put it on the sting. It immediately stopped hurting.”
Jennifer suggested a remedy we had not encountered before: “First, remove the bee stinger. Then take the pit out of a date and put its flesh on the sting. Any kind of date seems to work.”
Possibly in the same vein, but messier, Sharon related a dramatic story: “I was stung by about 10 yellow jackets and the bite sites swelled to about 3-inch diameter welts. Putting honey on the stings reduced the pain and swelling. You could actually see the welt oozing as the honey seemed to be pulling out the swelling and possibly the venom.
“I recommend covering the bite area with a bandage, as the honey drips and can be quite messy. I got enough relief from the honey to justify the mess.”
We do not know which remedy will work best for any given individual. Remember, though, any reaction that affects breathing is a medical emergency.
