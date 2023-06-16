This is the time of year when people start spending a lot of time outdoors. There are picnics, camping trips and garden chores. All these activities mean sharing the environment with insects. At times, the interaction can be painful. What do you do for a sting?

We recently invited readers to share their home remedies for bee, wasp and yellow jacket stings. Of course, an allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. But our readers have offered some intriguing remedies to use for mild reactions.