Have you ever burned your mouth on hot tea or coffee? What about food that was unexpectedly hot right out of the microwave, such as pizza or a Hot Pocket? Such burns can be uncomfortable, but they usually heal quickly, within a day or two.
Now imagine feeling like you had burned your mouth every day for months or even years. It has a medical name: burning mouth syndrome, or BMS for short. People often complain that their lips, tongue or mouth feel as if they were burned, even though there are no obvious signs of irritation or inflammation.
One reader described the agony: “For about 18 months I’ve had a dry mouth, and I suck on ice cubes constantly. Now my tongue burns, as if I had burned my mouth on hot food. Food doesn’t taste right, and I have a very bitter taste in my mouth. My mouth is so dry it’s horrible!”
Another wrote: “I, too, have experienced burning mouth and tongue. I thought it was heartburn, but famotidine did not help, nor did dietary changes. I have lost over 20 pounds, as I cannot eat due to the burning in my mouth, throat and chest.”
Most sufferers would agree with this sentiment: “Help! Help! Help! I can’t live with this Burning Mouth Syndrome.”
Doctors are frequently puzzled by such symptoms. That’s because there is no obvious cause. The cure is equally mysterious. We recently heard from a reader who was at her wits’ end because no health professional could offer any relief.