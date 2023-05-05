Have you ever burned your mouth on hot tea or coffee? What about food that was unexpectedly hot right out of the microwave, such as pizza or a Hot Pocket? Such burns can be uncomfortable, but they usually heal quickly, within a day or two.

Now imagine feeling like you had burned your mouth every day for months or even years. It has a medical name: burning mouth syndrome, or BMS for short. People often complain that their lips, tongue or mouth feel as if they were burned, even though there are no obvious signs of irritation or inflammation.

