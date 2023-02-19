Q. Your bias against using dilute bleach to treat nail fungus or athlete’s foot is unwarranted. You state that “some people are highly sensitive to bleach.” So? People could be sensitive to a lot of things but that shouldn’t limit a highly effective, safe remedy from being discussed.

A. You are not the first person to chastise us for cautioning about the topical use of dilute bleach (sodium hypochlorite). For example, another reader offered this comment:

Recommended for you