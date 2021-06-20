Q. I enjoyed a nostalgic discussion in your column about the health benefits of black walnuts. I, too, grew up under a black walnut tree; one of my earliest memories is of my great-grandmother (born in 1864) sitting on the cellar stairs busting open black walnuts between a hammer and an old flatiron. That was nearly 85 years ago, as I am now 87.
Here is her recipe for Black Walnut Icebox Cookies, delicious when dunked in coffee: Melt 1 stick (4 ounces) butter. Stir in 1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar. When it has cooled a little, stir in 1 egg and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Add 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup or more chopped black walnuts. Form dough into two rolls; wrap and refrigerate. Chill until hard. Slice thin and bake on greased cookie sheet 8-10 minutes at 350 F until slightly brownish. Dough can be kept in refrigerator for several weeks.
P.S. If you don’t happen to have a black walnut tree, the best online source I know of is Hammons, a black walnut cooperative in Missouri.
A. Thank you so much for sharing your great-grandmother’s cookie recipe. It sounds delicious!
We can’t pretend that cookies are health food. By themselves, though, black walnuts appear to have anti-inflammatory properties (Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, April 21, 2021).
Q. The nails on my big toes are so thick even large nail cutters do not open wide enough to trim them.
I’ve tried vinegar or smearing on Vicks VapoRub with the hope that they would soften the nails enough to file them. Neither worked. What can you suggest?
A. Thick, hard toenails are often caused by an underlying fungal infection. There are lots of remedies, both prescription and over the counter, but they can take many months to work. The same is true for remedies like amber Listerine and vinegar soaks, or applications of Vicks VapoRub.
Once the fungus is eradicated, you may need to use a foot bath to soften nails enough to trim them. An hour or two of soaking may be required.
If all else fails, a podiatrist can trim nails and offer other nail fungus treatments.
Our downloadable guide to Hair and Nail Care offers details on cornmeal mush foot soaks, vitamin E oil, hydrogen peroxide and herbal oil. You can find this free publication in the Health eGuide section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. We started taking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar daily to try to reduce my husband’s acid reflux. He has had reflux for 35 years and has been on various meds throughout the years. Typically, he had to get out of bed around 2 a.m. several days a week to keep from throwing up. He actually threw up once or twice a week.
While taking vinegar, he no longer needs any meds and has NO reflux. He has not thrown up since he started! We take it with about 4 ounces of water and drink it through a straw to protect our teeth.
In addition, I no longer have tonsil stones since starting on vinegar. I read that it is supposed to help you pass them, but I am not getting any at all. Perhaps the acid is getting rid of the bacteria. This is such an embarrassing condition. Most people don’t want to talk about it, but I think you should let folks know. I am a recovery room nurse and appreciate your information.
A. Thank you for sharing your experience with apple cider vinegar. We have long heard that this remedy can help with heartburn, but we had no idea it could be useful for tonsil stones.
— King Features