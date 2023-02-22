Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Quick weight loss is actually easy. When people go on very strict diets under controlled conditions, they often lose weight.
That’s also true when people are faced with serious health conditions. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland. It kicks the thyroid into overdrive (hyperthyroidism) and often leads to rapid weight loss, because metabolism is dramatically increased. Pancreatic cancer can also lead to rapid weight loss. No one wants to lose weight this way.
Most healthy people who lose weight quickly also gain it back when they stop dieting. And because it is hard to stay on a strict regimen for a long period of time, diet programs often fail.
What about the latest weight loss drug to make headlines? The Food and Drug Administration first approved semaglutide (Ozempic) to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2017. An oral version, Rybelsus, was also approved in 2019 to treat Type 2 diabetes. Then in 2021, the agency approved semaglutide under the brand name Wegovy. This once-a-week self-injected medication leads to significant weight loss. It reduces hunger and helps individuals change their relationship with food.
One reader described her experience with semaglutide: “After abysmal efforts to lose weight, I was placed on Ozempic. The results have been amazing! I feel full so quickly, and my sugar cravings have stopped. I am down 30 pounds over six months and plan to lose another 35 pounds or so.
“I am so relieved to have insurance coverage for this medication, because I was certain that I would get diabetes if I kept going in the wrong direction. I agree that Ozempic is inappropriate for casual weight loss. My BMI was nearly 38, so this was appropriately indicated.”
Another reader is also enthusiastic: “As someone who suffers from food addiction and PCOS, losing weight isn’t easy for me. My next step was going to be gastric bypass because my weight was affecting my health and daily activities.
“Wegovy changed my life. It has taken away my cravings and stress eating. I can now take my dogs on a walk. I am much more active, as well as incredibly happy. I am going to the gym and have a personal trainer.”
They are not the only ones. We have received a number of messages from people who have lost significant amounts of weight while taking semaglutide, either as Ozempic or Wegovy.
This story has more than one side, however. Some people describe unbearable reactions. Here is just one example:
“I tried this drug for my Type 2 diabetes and was incredibly sick for the three months I tried it. I missed weeks at work and felt utterly hopeless while the ‘intestinal apocalypse’ wreaked havoc on life!”
Many people accept nausea, vomiting or diarrhea as the price they are willing to pay to lose weight. Others, however, cannot tolerate more serious complications. These include pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, thyroid tumors, kidney damage and depression.
What happens when people stop taking semaglutide for weight loss? One study found that a year after discontinuing semaglutide injections, participants had regained two-thirds of the weight they had lost (Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, April 19, 2022).
Losing weight and keeping it off remains a challenging problem. The decision to use the latest expensive medication must be weighed carefully.