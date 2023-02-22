Quick weight loss is actually easy. When people go on very strict diets under controlled conditions, they often lose weight.

That’s also true when people are faced with serious health conditions. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland. It kicks the thyroid into overdrive (hyperthyroidism) and often leads to rapid weight loss, because metabolism is dramatically increased. Pancreatic cancer can also lead to rapid weight loss. No one wants to lose weight this way.