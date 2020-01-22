Have you had your flu shot yet this year? With the prospect of a bad flu season, public health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
When you do, though, make sure the person who gives the shot knows how to do it properly. Years ago, most flu shots were administered by nurses or even doctors. Now, many people get their vaccinations at the pharmacy. Starting early in the fall, the signs come up promoting influenza vaccines, sometimes even for free.
We got this message from a pharmacist who had a bad experience:
“I don’t always get the flu shot, but I was training an intern and I thought I would let him give me a flu shot. I am a pharmacist, and we are pushed to make vaccine quotas. With an intern helping, the demand is less burdensome.
“I told him to give the shot in the thickest portion of the deltoid, as I was trained to do. He was trained, as many are now, to give the shot in the triangle at the high part of the upper arm. The shot did not cause discomfort initially, but over the course of several months, I have been experiencing more pain. At first it was mainly at night, but now I have pain throughout the day as well. The discomfort is in the arm and not at the joint.
“People often ask, ‘Did you get your flu shot?’ I tell them I had a bad reaction and it is no longer recommended for me. I believe that technique was responsible, not the immunization itself.”
Pharmacists are not the only ones who may have a problem. We also heard from a nurse: “As a nurse, I am required to get the flu vaccine. I did so this year in September at my local drugstore. I started experiencing pain the next day, and now, approximately a month later, I have limited range of motion above my head, a constant pain throughout the day and, if I roll over on my left side at night, the pain wakes me up.
“I reported this to my physician four days ago. He said, ‘It’s probably a pinched nerve in your neck.’ When I mentioned the possibility of an adverse reaction to the flu vaccine or the technique, he immediately dismissed the idea. This is NOT a normal reaction to the flu vaccine. I’d like to get the word out to the public, especially physicians.”
Some doctors already recognize the problem with a specific term for lasting pain in the shoulder or upper arm following a vaccination. They call it “SIRVA”: shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (Canadian Family Physician, January 2019).
The cause is apparently missing the deltoid muscle where the intramuscular injection should be given. Experts urge vaccinators to landmark rather than relying on “eyeball” measurement. The upper edge of the deltoid is two to three finger widths below the acromion at the very top of the arm. (People with thick fingers should use two, those with slender fingers three.)
The armpit marks the lower border for a good injection. The needle should be held at a 90 degree angle to the arm, with the thumb and forefinger in a V keeping the deltoid muscle visible during the injection. Clear directions and an informative graphic can be found in the Canadian Family Physician article. We urge every vaccinator to read it carefully. There is a link from our website (www.PeoplesPharmacy.com).
