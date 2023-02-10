There was a time, not that long ago, when physicians trusted their clinical experience. They made mistakes, to be sure. But they also discovered diseases and treatments through careful observation.
These days, though, doctors are not supposed to rely upon experience. Instead, we live in the age of “evidence-based medicine” and guidelines. That means randomized clinical trials and recommendations from thought leaders based on data.
We are enthusiastic about evidence, but we also appreciate experience. There is no better example than the history of scurvy.
According to his book, “What’s Gotten Into You,” Dan Levitt notes that scurvy was a scourge. It killed approximately 2 million sailors in the three centuries between 1500 and 1800.
Long voyages often took a tremendous toll. Sailors became weak and irritable. They developed joint pain, bleeding gums and bruises. Their swollen gums could not hold onto teeth, which often fell out. Old scars would open up and start to bleed while new wounds failed to heal. By the 18th century, a captain on a long voyage might lose half his crew to scurvy.
It didn’t have to happen. That’s because the cure had been discovered more than a century earlier. In 1617, a textbook for ships’ doctors recommended daily doses of lemon juice. But this knowledge was based on experience and did not have widespread medical support. Lemon juice was expensive, and captains did not want to spend valuable resources unnecessarily.
It wasn’t until 1747 that ship surgeon James Lind performed a small and complicated experiment. He got permission to treat 12 sailors who were sick with scurvy.
According to Levitt, Lind tried seawater, cider, vinegar, sulfuric acid, citrus fruit and a mystery mixture of garlic and radish root with some other herbal products. Only two people tested each remedy, and the trial lasted only a week. At that point, the ship ran out of lemons and oranges. But during that week, the duo getting citrus fruit recovered, while the others just got sicker.
It took Lind a long time to write up his findings, which he published in 1753. The British Navy was even slower, though. More than 100,000 men died of scurvy between 1756 and 1763, during the Seven Years’ War.
Scurvy continued to cripple crews during a cross-Atlantic altercation in the late 1770s that we call the American Revolution. Would the British Navy have prevailed if it had paid attention to Lind? In 1795, the Navy finally began providing sailors with lemon juice.
Another physician, Ignaz Semmelweis, also made an important observation during the mid-19th century. He noted that the maternity ward staffed by midwives had a much lower maternal mortality rate than the one staffed by doctors.
After considering other possibilities, Dr. Semmelweis ordered the medical staff to wash their hands and instruments with a strong chlorine disinfectant. As a result, maternal mortality plummeted. Other physicians were threatened by his recommendations and rejected his idea of handwashing.
Drs. Lind and Semmelweis both conducted their experiments because they had observed things that their colleagues ignored. Perhaps it is time for modern-day researchers to recognize the value of experience as well as experiments.
