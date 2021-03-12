How do you decide what cellphone, car or laptop to purchase? Most people realize that they’ll make a better decision if they have some data. Many search online reviews.
Others choose an objective resource such as Consumer Reports. If the testers provide scores on a vehicle, lawnmower or dishwasher, people can compare products within categories. They can evaluate the pros and cons of the item they’re considering.
Sadly, we have no such objective resource for medications. Physicians, pharmacists, nurses and patients have no easy access to quantitative information about side effects or even benefits.
Prescription drug commercials on television are almost worthless as a source of usable information. Almost every ad starts with a story about the wonders of the medicine. You are rarely told how often the drug actually works to resolve the health problem.
As an example, watch a commercial for the antidepressant Latuda (lurasidone). You are told that this drug is “proven effective for people with bipolar depression.” If you are not too distracted by a dog chasing a ball, you can read on the screen that “results may vary.”
What you aren’t told is what the success rate is. Even the official prescribing information is difficult to interpret. There is a rating scale from 0 (meaning no depression) to a maximum score of 60. When you subtract out the placebo effect, the drug reduced bipolar depression by 4.6 points. How that translates into something the average patient can understand is unclear.
The announcer warns viewers to “call your doctor about unusual mood changes, behaviors or suicidal thoughts ... Elderly dementia patients on Latuda have an increased risk of death or stroke.”
Other side effects may include fever, stiff muscles and confusion, which could signal a life-threatening reaction. In addition, patients might experience uncontrolled muscle movements, which could become permanent. High blood sugar, low white blood cell counts, dizziness on standing, seizures, trouble swallowing, impaired judgement and increases in cholesterol, weight or prolactin all could result from taking this medication.
You can’t tell how likely you are to experience the benefit or the adverse reactions. This leaves many people confused and frustrated.
We suspect that many viewers tune out the side effects because they have no way of judging if these problems are common or extremely rare. Their doctors may not know either. The data in the official prescribing information is not always accurate.
Take an older antidepressant called fluoxetine (Prozac). Doctors are told that the incidence of lowered sex drive with the drug is about 3 percent. They are also informed that erectile dysfunction only occurs in 2 percent of male patients.
A prescriber might not even bother to mention such adverse reactions since they seem so rare. And yet if you go to the medical literature you will discover that this class of SSRI antidepressants has quite a different track record.
One review observed that “Some studies reported up to 80 percent of SSRI-induced sexual side effects” (Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment, April 20, 2020).
Before taking any medicine, patients should request accurate, up-to-date, quantitative data about the benefits and risks of any prescriptions.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
