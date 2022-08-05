Medical and pharmacy students are taught to respect pharmaceuticals. They learn how drugs work (mechanism of action) and are told that the randomized controlled trials that lead to Food and Drug Administration approval are the gold standard for credibility.
At the same time, they get the message that herbal remedies have little if any scientific support. If they learn about them at all, the focus is on problems people may encounter when they take supplements.
What is often left out of the lectures is the history of modern medicine. Many medications that are still prescribed were originally derived from plants.
Digoxin is one of the best examples. This medication for congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation was first isolated from foxglove (Digitalis purpurea) in 1930. But doctors had been using digitalis leaves in tea to treat “dropsy” since the 18th century. That was the term for edema, which could have been caused by heart failure.
Physicians still prescribe digoxin (Lanoxin), but it has fallen into disfavor, because there are newer (and pricier) medications. However, an editorial in the American Journal of Medicine (June 2022) points out that digoxin is far more affordable than many of the new heart medicines and still has a role in treating some patients with heart failure.
Metformin is another example of a crucial medication derived from a plant. Healers started using French lilac (Galega officinalis) during the Middle Ages. It was “prescribed” for fever, bladder problems, blood disorders, constipation and edema. At that time, there were no tests for high blood sugar.
By the 1920s, however, researchers found that the herb could help control blood glucose in animals. Eventually clinical trials brought the drug to market as Glucophage (sugar eater). Metformin was approved in France in 1957. It was not until 1994 that the FDA approved it for use in the U.S.
Doctors around the world still prescribe metformin for Type 2 diabetes. In fact, it is the most-prescribed medicine for this metabolic disorder. New research also suggests that it may have a role against certain cancers.
Speaking of cancer, drugs like vinblastine from Madagascar periwinkle or paclitaxel (Taxol) from the Pacific yew can save lives. A review in Cancer Cell International (June 2, 2022) discussed the importance of plant-based alkaloids such as colchicine, vinblastine, vincristine and vinorelbine.
The authors conclude that these phytochemicals continue to have “promising anti-cancer properties.”
Perhaps it is time for health care professionals to develop some respect for Mother Nature’s medicines. The distinction between natural and synthetic is artificial. Our bodies use the same enzyme systems to metabolize herbs and drugs.
There is a surprising amount of research on the physiological benefits of botanical medicines. The National Medical Library (PubMed) lists almost 20,000 publications about the effects of curcumin, the active ingredient in the yellow spice turmeric.
There are many other plant-based compounds, from astragalus and andrographis to green tea and ginger, that have therapeutic benefit. To use them effectively, however, requires knowledge and awareness of the potential for side effects and interactions.
