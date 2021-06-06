Have you ever heard of authorized generic (AG) drugs? Many regular readers of this newspaper column are up to speed on these products, but others have not encountered them. Even physicians, pharmacists or nurses may not know about this category of medications.
How does an authorized generic drug differ from a standard generic medication? When a brand-name pharmaceutical loses its patent, other manufacturers can attempt to copy that medication. They have to reverse engineer it, though.
That’s because the company that created the original product does not have to share any proprietary information with generic manufacturers. The Food and Drug Administration requires bioequivalence data that demonstrates a close approximation to the brand name. But the blood levels of the generic do not have to be identical to the original medicine.
According to the FDA, authorized generic drugs are exactly the same as the brand name. The only difference is that they don’t have the brand name on the label. Sometimes they are even made on the same production line as the brand.
Because of scandals in foreign manufacturing and the lack of FDA oversight during the pandemic, some patients have become suspicious of generic drug quality. Others have experienced therapeutic failures or side effects from “standard” generics. That’s why they have been seeking authorized generic drugs. That has aggravated some pharmacists:
“After reading your newspaper column about authorized generic drugs, I had to fill a prescription. I saw the pharmacist at my local chain drugstore and asked him about filling it with an authorized generic. I even mentioned the article in JAMA Internal Medicine (Jan. 25, 2021) that was in your column.
“He blasted me so angrily. He insisted that all of their prescriptions, including generics, are authorized by the U.S. government. Nothing on the web has any validity, including the article in JAMA Internal Medicine. End of message. Wow! His limit had been maxed.”
Another pharmacist brought up the problem of insurance: “As a pharmacist for over 40 years I can tell you the problem is most likely due to insurance reimbursement. Insurers will quickly latch onto the cheapest generic available, authorized or not, and reimburse according.
“Keep in mind that all generics are approved by the FDA. Authorized generics simply have the stamp of approval from the brand manufacturer, most likely due to a financial agreement.
“Concerta-brand methylphenidate (36 mg) costs a pharmacy around $1,200 per 100. The authorized generic from Patriot is around $800 per 100. A regular generic version costs around $125 per 100. The problem is to get the insurer to pay for the authorized generic, which requires a physician intervention to argue the case with the insurer.
“Pharmacists are caught in the crossfire with the certainty that filling the authorized generic will result in a substantial financial loss weighed against the patient needs. It’s not that they simply don’t want to take the time to order the authorized generic.”
We appreciate the problems pharmacists face, but some patients absolutely require the highest quality generic medicine. That’s why they need to know about AGs, and pharmacists need to go the extra mile to assist such patients.
