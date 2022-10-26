Q. Some time ago, I read about using personal lubricants in the nose to relieve dryness. I’ve found a soothing water-based lubricant wonderful for moisturizing and cleaning the nose. Hospitals ought to use it for anyone on oxygen. Relief is immediate.

I began using a water-based lubricant during the winter months to relieve dry nose bleeding from forced hot air heating. Previously, I used ointments such as Neosporin in my nose, but such ointments are oil based, dangerous for the lungs and not very effective. Personal lubricants are awesome and fast.