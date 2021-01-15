How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the quality of your medicines? Sadly, we do not have a good answer. That’s because the Food and Drug Administration suspended inspections of both foreign and domestic drugmakers last March.
Normally, the FDA inspects pharmaceutical facilities to ensure good manufacturing processes are being followed. In addition to visiting the plants, inspectors pore over company records to make sure nothing is amiss.
Last spring the agency determined that COVID-19 posed a greater risk to inspectors traveling and visiting in person than the risk to consumers who might get substandard drugs. More recently, the FDA updated the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions about its response (Sept. 23, 2020). Although routine inspections are still on hold, the FDA resumed priority inspections in the U.S. in July. The agency has also continued “mission critical inspections.”
Most of the medications that Americans take now come from other countries. Few are considered mission critical. That means most drugs coming into the country recently have been made without direct FDA oversight. Because inspectors can’t travel safely, they are relying on company-supplied records.
There have been problems with records in the past. Katherine Eban, an award-winning investigative journalist, is author of “Bottle of Lies.” In it, she documents many examples of deceit, falsification of documents and even outright fraud.
Even when the FDA was inspecting plants in person, the agency frequently notified foreign firms well in advance of the visit. This allowed companies to clean up before the inspectors arrived.
When we asked Ms. Eban about the effects of the pandemic on FDA inspections, she wrote: “SARS-CoV-2 has not only exposed the perils of our dependence on a foreign pharmaceutical supply, but with the FDA shutting down inspections of foreign plants, the agency is flying blind, and must accept the word of drugmakers that their plants are operating safely. This puts all U.S. consumers at risk of getting drugs that may be impure, contain particulate matter or that may not be bioequivalent. Even in the best of circumstances, the honor system is no way to regulate a drug supply.”
Well before the pandemic started, readers of this column were reporting generic drug problems. One person told us: “I had been on Celebrex [for pain control] for 10 years before it became generic celecoxib. My first few refills worked fine, and then my pharmacy switched to a different manufacturer. Within a few days the difference was remarkable. It was like taking nothing at all.
“After trying it for two weeks, I went back to the pharmacy and discussed it with the pharmacist. He ordered it from the original manufacturer, and things have been fine since then.”
Other readers are concerned about contamination: “I have been taking metformin for diabetes for two decades. News of contamination is very disturbing. Despite all of the checks and balances that are supposed to protect people, manufacturers have found ways to produce and sell defective or damaging products around the world. What happens to people who need life-saving medications and have no way to avoid bad products?”
Sadly, many batches of metformin have been contaminated with the nitrosamine NDMA. Until the pandemic is controlled and FDA inspectors can once again visit foreign drug plants, consumers will be at risk.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert.
