Q. I have been on Ozempic for 12 weeks. In the beginning, I was very nauseated and fatigued, but I have lost 18 pounds.

After my injection, I am tired for two days. Then I feel pretty good the rest of the week. I am on a 0.5 milligram dose, and it has significantly reduced my insatiable appetite. My portions are considerably diminished in size. I feel like I’m eating to live instead of living to eat. For the first time in my life, I can eat responsibly.