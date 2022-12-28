Millions of people suffer with a mysterious skin condition known as eczema. Doctors often refer to it as “atopic dermatitis.” They don’t know precisely what causes it, although some individuals have genes that make them more susceptible to this problem.

When atopic dermatitis strikes, the skin on places such as hands, neck, ankles, elbows or knees begins to itch. Babies are especially likely to develop eczema on their faces and scalps.