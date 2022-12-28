Millions of people suffer with a mysterious skin condition known as eczema. Doctors often refer to it as “atopic dermatitis.” They don’t know precisely what causes it, although some individuals have genes that make them more susceptible to this problem.
When atopic dermatitis strikes, the skin on places such as hands, neck, ankles, elbows or knees begins to itch. Babies are especially likely to develop eczema on their faces and scalps.
Scratching often results in red bumps that may ultimately begin to weep or bleed when they are scratched. If the inflammation persists, the itchy spots may ultimately become thickened or scaly.
People with asthma or hay fever are more likely to experience eczema. Presumably, this is due to an immune system overreacting to some allergen in the environment.
Environmental differences may help explain why rates of atopic dermatitis vary widely from place to place. In the U.S., Australia and parts of Europe, for example, around 20% of the population suffers from this condition. By contrast, in Tunisia or Iran, fewer than one-tenth as many people are affected (Life, September 2021).
For centuries, physicians have treated people with eczema by sending them to special healing clinics (climatotherapy). Although patients are often advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to soap and water, soaking in mineral springs or the Dead Sea, possibly combined with some sun exposure, often improves symptoms (Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, July 15, 2015).
Many episodes of eczema begin with dry skin. Not only does it itch, but the barrier function of the skin is reduced when it is dry. Consequently, proper moisturizing is essential for anyone with this condition.
Proprietary creams such as Noxzema have long been popular. And, by long, we mean for more than 100 years. Pharmacist George Bunting introduced his emollient cream in 1914 as a sunburn remedy. It contained menthol, camphor and oil of cloves in a moisturizing base. After a customer told him that it had knocked out his eczema, Bunting renamed it Noxzema.
Many readers have reported that applying Noxzema to their itchy eczema offers real relief. We suspect that the herbal extracts as well as the moisturizing properties both help.
Our readers also have found that other unorthodox approaches can be helpful. Some use a dandruff shampoo containing selenium sulfide, such as Selsun Blue, to ease itching. Others use a pine-tar-based product. And, a few are enthusiastic about drinking oolong tea. Japanese dermatologists published a single study with good results (Archives of Dermatology, January 2001).
With so many people suffering, pharmaceutical firms are advertising new products against atopic dermatitis. You may have seen commercials for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) or Cibinqo (abrocitinib). These potent medications, known as JAK inhibitors, dampen the immune response. While that can be helpful in controlling a bad flare-up of eczema, it leaves patients vulnerable to serious side effects.
Hobbling the immune system can open the door to infections, including tuberculosis and hepatitis. In addition, the body is less able to detect and fight off certain cancers.
People taking Rinvoq are more likely to suffer lymphoma, serious blood clots and major cardiovascular complications like heart attacks and strokes. Those on Cibinqo run similar risks. Be sure to evaluate whether these side effects are worth the relief you might get.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.