Q. I had a complete hysterectomy many years ago. I was on Premarin for about 10 years and weaned myself off that with no problems.
For the past six years I have been having terrible night sweats several times a night. I don’t know what an uninterrupted night of sleep is anymore. My doctor has no solution for me. Can you help?
A. You might want to listen to our recent interview with Dr. Aviva Romm. In Show 1266: How Women Can Improve Their Hormone Intelligence, she discusses the use of hormones for menopausal symptoms and natural approaches for night sweats. She suggests avoiding alcohol, especially red wine, because it disrupts sleep. Meditation may help calm your mind after a busy day.
In addition, Dr. Romm recommends botanicals such as ashwagandha and reishi mushroom to help support good sleep. She is also fond of a combination of lemon balm and valerian for sleep and hot flashes. Melatonin, she says, can help reset circadian rhythm and improve sleep as well. In addition, Dr. Romm reports that Vitex, also called chaste tree berry, can be helpful in improving hormonal balance. A small clinical trial confirmed the benefit of Vitex for menopausal symptoms (Korean Journal of Family Medicine, November 2019).
Q. My exercise of choice is swimming laps. I used to get occasional ear infections as a result. Once a doctor told me to put a drop of 50% alcohol in my ear after getting out of the pool. I never had another problem.
A. An otolaryngologist once recommended applying a solution of half white vinegar and half rubbing alcohol after getting out of the pool. It sounds similar to your approach.
Another option is chewing xylitol gum after swimming. According to a recent review, xylitol reduces the risk of ear and respiratory infections (Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology, September 2020).
Q. I took myself off hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) years ago because I had muscle cramps that literally dropped me to the floor screaming. I switched to dandelion root extract to control my blood pressure. Now it’s fine, and I have no more cramps. My physician assistant knows about this, and she’s OK with my choice.
A. Diuretics such as HCTZ can deplete the body of essential minerals such as potassium, magnesium and zinc. This may explain why you suffered terrible muscle cramps.
There is a paucity of data on dandelion root (Taraxacum officinale) to control blood pressure. One study in rats demonstrated that dandelion leaf extract is effective for lowering blood pressure under experimental conditions (Antioxidants, online, Aug. 15, 2019).
People with elevated blood pressure could utilize other nondrug options as well. We discuss a number of them in our eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions. When you find this online resource under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com, you can learn about weight control, exercise and stress management as effective approaches to hypertension. A DASH diet has been carefully studied, and scientific data also support beet, pomegranate or Concord grape juice to help reduce blood pressure.
