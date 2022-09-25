Q. Is there a natural way to get rid of seborrheic keratosis? I have heard that putting hydrogen peroxide on these spots might be helpful.

A. Seborrheic keratoses are tan, brown or black skin growths that may be rough. They are benign, and we tend to get more as we grow older. You should always have a dermatologist check such growths, especially if they change, to make sure that they are not anything more serious.

