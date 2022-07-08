According to the National Cancer Institute, “People with cancer nearing the end of their life are not getting needed opioids to control their pain, a new study indicates.” The study in question reported that opioid pain prescriptions for people dying from cancer have been dropping dramatically for more than a decade (Journal of Clinical Oncology, Sept. 10, 2021).
At the same time, these patients have increased their trips to emergency rooms for pain crises due to terminal cancer.
No one would allow a cat or dog to suffer unremitting pain without trying to relieve it. Listening to a pet whimper in agony is unbearable. And yet people in severe pain are often denied access to adequate relief. Here are just a few of the many messages we have received from readers of this column:
“When my mother was dying of lymphoma, she got good relief from opioid painkillers. Then her doctors in all their wisdom decided to deprive her of them because they thought she might become addicted. Yes, that’s right, they deprived a terminally ill cancer patient the pain relief she needed because they thought she might become an addict.
“I remember her screams of pain to this day. Years later, I still feel so much outrage about this. I hope someday soon, people with chronic pain will be able to get the pain relief they need to allow them to function day to day.”
Another person wrote about her experience as a patient and a mother: “I am a cancer patient in remission who deals with chronic pain (bone and myalgia) from two stem cell transplants, three surgeries and maximum radiation to my neck. I was suicidal until my oncologist found a palliative care team who helped me manage my pain effectively, yes, with opioids.
“I live in fear that the opioid crisis will impact my ability to receive this life-saving treatment. I had no quality of life before; now I live a fairly normal life. I get no high from my meds, but they help me function. Opiates don’t completely erase the pain, but they make it manageable.
“On the other hand, when my teenage son had his wisdom teeth pulled, he received 30 oxycodone pills. He used about six of them, and Advil took care of pain from there.
“I hope the government realizes that the real problems from opioid prescriptions come from over-prescribing for patients who have temporary pain. It’s not chronic pain sufferers who abuse meds. There is a place for these drugs in managing cancer and other chronic pain that does not respond otherwise.”
Still another reader reported a similar situation: “A friend is dying of cancer and is suffering severe bone pain. The doctors have cut back on his pain medicine, and he is now unable to function. Before the cutback, he was able to work part time. Now he is in too much pain to concentrate.”
It is time for government agencies, guideline committees and practitioners to recognize the value of opioids in combatting severe pain due to cancer or other untreatable conditions. To learn more about the pros and cons of opioids and other strategies for coping with chronic pain, you may wish to listen to our free podcast with Dr. Sean Mackey. He is one of the country’s leading pain experts. Search for “Show 1290: Approaches for Managing Chronic Pain” at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
