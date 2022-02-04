Ask a cardiologist how to lower your risk for heart disease, and you would probably hear that you should 1) never smoke, 2) keep blood pressure low, 3) exercise regularly, 4) lose weight if you need to, 5) control blood sugar, 6) take a statin to lower cholesterol and 7) follow a low-fat, low-cholesterol diet.
Most of that advice still holds, but there is increasing evidence that a low-fat diet may not be as heart protective as doctors once imagined. Recent research from years of data collection and analysis suggests that adding olive oil to the diet actually benefits the heart.
The latest study was published in one of the preeminent heart publications, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (Jan. 18, 2022). In the Nurses’ Health Study, 60,582 women completed questionnaires about their diets, their activities and their health every few years between 1990 and 2018. During the same time frame, the Health Professionals Follow-up Study collected that information from 31,801 men.
In total, 36,856 of these 92,383 volunteers died in the course of the study. People consuming more olive oil were less likely to die, even after adjusting for age. By comparing the extremes -people who ate the most olive oil to those who ate the least-the investigators determined that olive oil lovers were 19% less likely to die of heart disease.
Those at the highest level of consumption were getting at least 7 grams of olive oil daily. How much, you may wonder, is that? It turns out that a tablespoon of olive oil comes in just under 14 grams, so 7 grams is a bit more than half a tablespoon.
Besides cardiovascular health, people eating more olive oil were also less likely to die of cancer (17%), neurodegenerative disease (29%) or respiratory disease (18%). The scientists calculated whether people would benefit by substituting olive oil for margarine, butter or other dairy fat. They suggest that olive oil is more healthful than animal fats.
This is not the first study to conclude that olive oil can help heart health. One famous trial was known as PREDIMED (New England Journal of Medicine, June 21, 2018). In it, more than 7,000 Spaniards at high risk of heart disease were asked to follow three specific diets for nearly five years.
One group followed a Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, fish and legumes, to which they added 4 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil daily. Another group also consumed a Mediterranean diet, but instead of olive oil, they added an ounce of almonds or hazelnuts to their daily fare. The third group served as a control and followed a low-fat cardiologist-recommended diet to the best of their ability.
People in both the olive oil and the nut dietary groups were significantly less likely to have a heart attack, stroke or death from a cardiovascular cause. In addition, women in the olive oil group were less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer (JAMA Internal Medicine, Nov. 2015).
If olive oil and a Mediterranean diet were a pill, doctors would prescribe them for everyone and the drug company would charge a lot of money. Instead, you can help yourself to health at your local grocery store.
