Oklahoma could change the way pharmacy is practiced. This State Board of Pharmacy oversees the manufacturing, distribution and storage of all medications sold in Oklahoma. Now, the Board has proposed a revolutionary new rule to control how pharmaceuticals are shipped to customers.
For most of the last century, prescriptions were dispensed in pharmacies, where patients and pharmacists met face to face. The drugstore was often a community gathering place.
Increasingly, though, people are getting their prescription medicines delivered to them through the mail. That’s, in part, because many insurance companies require that patients utilize this cost-saving mail-order strategy. The pandemic also encouraged people to order from home. As a result, the pharmacy delivery business is booming.
Medications are different from clothes, electronics and books, though. The Food and Drug Administration issues strict guidelines for the storage and shipment of all medicines. It requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to test each product for stability under varying conditions of temperature and humidity. The optimal temperature for storage is specified for each product.
For example, azithromycin (also known as Z-pak) tablets are to be stored between 59 F and 86 F. That is a reasonably wide range that includes most indoor temperatures.
The cholesterol-lowering medicines atorvastatin (Lipitor) and rosuvastatin (Crestor) both should be stored between 68 F and 77 F. As you can see, that temperature range isn’t quite as broad.
The information on Synthroid brand levothyroxine tablets also specifies storage between 68 F and 77 F, with “excursions” permitted from 59 F to 86 F. In addition, they should be protected from light and moisture.
This leads us to two questions: 1. What happens when medications are not kept within the specified temperature range? 2. What is an “excursion,” and why does it matter?
Modern pharmaceuticals are complex compounds. They may deteriorate when exposed to extremes of heat or cold.
For example, the acid-suppressing drug ranitidine (Zantac) was removed from the marketplace a few years ago. That’s because a carcinogen called NDMA can build up in this product. According to the FDA, this problem “increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures.”
The FDA does allow temporary deviations from room temperature (called excursions) during shipment of many meds. This greater latitude (usually from 59 F to 86 F) should be limited to less than 24 hours. During a cold snap or a heat wave, medicines in transit may be exposed to much more extreme temperatures.
Oklahoma is now proposing that the temperatures of drugs during shipping should be monitored. That could help ensure that they are not exposed to temperatures outside the FDA’s narrow guidelines.
We believe that all medicines that are shipped should come with temperature monitoring devices. These inexpensive gauges ($1 to $2 each) register the minimum and maximum temperatures they encounter. That way, if patients receive medications that have not been kept within their proper temperature range, they can request replacements.
We congratulate the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy on this proposed new rule and encourage all other states to adopt similar regulations.
