Q. After many years of occasionally suffering headaches, itching and other symptoms, particularly during holidays, I found that I have a reaction to nutmeg. When I was a child, my mother added nutmeg to pies, turkey dressing, gravy, eggnog, etc., and I could not isolate what I was reacting to.
On a trip to a Caribbean island as an adult, I was given a whole nutmeg to chew on. I had an instant reaction, and I finally identified the culprit. When I told my doctor, she said: “Nutmeg is a neurotoxin. A lot of people have a reaction to it, but most never figure that out. Nutmeg causes headaches that many attribute to wine, turkey or other foods. You are lucky that you have identified it.”
I do my best to avoid it, but I still frequently find that I have inadvertently ingested nutmeg. Chefs in restaurants as well as friends in their home cooking add it to an array of breads, meats, seafood, desserts and vegetables. Purchased foods frequently list “spices” without identifying them. I would certainly like to see more detailed labeling of ingredients. Is nutmeg a problem for others?
A. Too much nutmeg can cause some very unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. Experts believe that nutmeg allergy like yours is rare, but that may be partly because it is so hard to diagnose (Allergie et Immunologie, April 2002). Though most symptoms are reported after someone has eaten a food containing nutmeg, people with allergies to the spice may also react to skin contact (Cutis, November 1993).
You are correct that many different foods may contain this tropical spice. One recipe we use calls for it to be added to the sauce for lasagna. It would certainly be helpful if companies were required to list exact ingredients.
Q. A gentleman wrote to you asking for help in remedying his gas problem. Although I do not have problems with gluten, I am lactose intolerant and have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Beano and lactase tablets help, but I have also discovered that taking a probiotic supplement seems to be very beneficial. Perhaps that would help your reader, too.
A. Lactose intolerance is far more common than most people think. It results from a lack of the digestive enzyme lactase that breaks down milk sugar. If such a person drinks milk or consumes a dairy product, symptoms may include diarrhea, bloating, stomachache and flatulence. Doctors can use a hydrogen breath test to diagnose lactose intolerance.
Probiotics and prebiotics may be helpful for the digestive upset (Nutrition Research, May 2021). Some strains of Lactobacillus may also ease the symptoms of IBS (Z Gastroenterol., February 2021).
There is more information about preventing and treating flatulence and IBS in our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders. This electronic resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I have granuloma annulare and was hoping that you might know of a topical remedy to rid me of the red circles and marks on both thighs.
A. Granuloma annulare (GA) is a benign, long-lasting skin condition. The cause is a mystery. We link to photos on our website.
Some readers have reported success applying vinegar to the spots. Others tell us that the antifungal cream Vagisil can help, even though GA is not supposed to be a fungal infection. No scientific studies have been done on either of these approaches for GA.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features