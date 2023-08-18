The most exciting drugs in the pharmacy these days are a mouthful. They are called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. That means they mimic a hormone in the brain that regulates appetite and food intake.

These drugs were originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes. Liraglutide (Victoza) was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2010. Four years later, the agency approved the same drug under the name Saxenda to treat obesity. Although people taking this drug lost 12 pounds more over the course of a year than those on placebo, nobody got very excited.