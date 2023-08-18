The most exciting drugs in the pharmacy these days are a mouthful. They are called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. That means they mimic a hormone in the brain that regulates appetite and food intake.
These drugs were originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes. Liraglutide (Victoza) was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2010. Four years later, the agency approved the same drug under the name Saxenda to treat obesity. Although people taking this drug lost 12 pounds more over the course of a year than those on placebo, nobody got very excited.
Semaglutide was approved by the FDA for Type 2 diabetes in 2017. It was first marketed as Ozempic. Then, in 2021, the agency approved this medication for weight loss under the name Wegovy. Because it appeared more effective than prior anti-obesity drugs, it began to attract attention.
Soon thereafter, social media picked up the story. Elon Musk contributed to the frenzy when he was asked how he lost weight. At first, he said “fasting.” Then he added “and Wegovy.” That little comment made headlines. Before long, both Ozempic and Wegovy were in short supply.
The most recent addition to the weight loss bandwagon involves a similar diabetes drug. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) has not yet been approved for obesity control, but the manufacturer has recently bragged about the results of two clinical trials. The drug works through two pathways. Like semaglutide, it mimics GLP-1. In addition, the drug stimulates glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors.
This double action appears to make tirzepatide even more powerful. Two studies suggest that the drug can help people lose as much as one fourth of their body weight over about 88 weeks. This will doubtless add fuel to the enthusiasm about self-injected weight loss drugs.
There is a downside, however. When people stop any of these pricey medications, the weight tends to return. There are also a number of scary side effects.
Thyroid cancer is a potential risk. So is pancreatitis. This inflammatory condition can be extremely painful. Gallbladder disease is another worrisome complication.
One of the problems is that symptoms of pancreatitis or gallbladder disease can be similar to the most common reactions to these medications. Readers of this column have called the digestive side effects of these weight loss drugs an “intestinal apocalypse.” Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain can be incapacitating.
The decreased appetite that frequently accompanies such symptoms may contribute to weight loss. For some people, these adverse effects may not be worth the reward of shedding pounds.
One unexpected but potentially very serious complication may be gastroparesis. A Louisiana woman recently filed a lawsuit alleging that using these diabetes drugs resulted in stomach paralysis. Persistent nausea and vomiting can be a warning sign that the stomach is not emptying properly.
Losing weight and keeping it off is challenging. We have heard from readers who are very happy with the results they have achieved with semaglutide. Others describe disastrous gastrointestinal symptoms.
Doctors and patients will need to carefully weigh the benefits as well as the risks of such powerful pharmaceuticals.
