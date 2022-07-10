Q. After hearing your interview on new medicines for migraine headaches, I saw my doctor. The Nurtec ODT she prescribed for me has changed my life.
Before starting, I would suffer multiple migraines a month, especially when the weather changed. I was in misery too much of the time. This month we’ve had a number of thunderstorms sweep through, and, to my surprise, I have not had any migraines. I am so grateful for Nurtec.
A. Nurtec ODT is a relatively new medication, rimegepant, that can treat migraine headaches as well as prevent them. The ODT stands for orally disintegrating tablet, an advantage for a migraine sufferer who is nauseated and has trouble keeping pills down.
Rimegepant can be used by people who can’t tolerate the side effects of triptan medicines such as chest pain. Rimegepant’s primary side effects include nausea, rash and shortness of breath. Additional medicines in this category include atogepant (Qulipta) and ubrogepant (Ubrelvy).
To learn more about these and other new migraine medications, you may wish to consult our eGuide to Headaches and Migraines. This online resource also contains non drug approaches. It can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. Ichthammol ointment is great for splinters. It beats using a sterile needle to get the splinter out.
A. Your comment inspired us to look up ichthammol ointment, which has been used to treat skin problems since the 19th century (International Journal of Dermatology, June 21, 2010). This black goo is derived from oil shale rich in sulfur. The ointment also contains emollients such as lanolin and petroleum jelly. Icthammol is often called a “drawing” salve, which may explain why it is helpful for removing splinters.
Although it may sometimes be referred to as black ointment, it should not be confused with black salve. The Food and Drug Administration warns that black salves may contain dangerously corrosive ingredients (tinyurl.com/nujb366f).
