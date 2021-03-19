People who suffer narcolepsy get no respect. This serious medical condition is often misunderstood by the public. As a result, patients may be laughed at or discriminated against. What makes it even more challenging is that researchers don’t truly understand what causes this complicated neurological disorder. There is no cure.
For such patients, narcolepsy manifests itself as excessive daytime sleepiness. They fall asleep unpredictably and inappropriately. When that happens, they may be accused of staying up too late watching videos, despite getting a “normal” night’s sleep.
One reader reported that his good friend, who suffered from narcolepsy, would “just suddenly fall asleep for a few moments right in the middle of a conversation.” This is potentially disconcerting for family or friends.
Students with narcolepsy who fall asleep in class may face the wrath of uninformed teachers. The same thing can happen to people in the workplace. Even when a human relations department has been notified, employers may not understand the nature of the disability.
Other patients also lose muscle control, a condition called cataplexy. This can happen while walking across the street. A reader reports that she experiences this scary problem whenever she has strong emotions such as laughter, excitement or anger. Once, while climbing stairs, she collapsed and bumped her head.
Although there is no cure, there are treatments. Doctors often prescribe stimulants such as Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts) or Ritalin (methylphenidate) to fight off sleepiness.
One drug, Provigil (modafinil), is prescribed to help people with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea stay awake during the day. A similar drug, Nuvigil (armodafinil), is also prescribed. Soldiers, truck drivers and shift workers may be tempted to use such stimulants to stay awake even if they don’t have narcolepsy.
Xyrem (sodium oxybate) and its chemical cousin Xywav are taken at bedtime instead of during the day. They are intended to help the person with narcolepsy sleep better at night so they will not experience excessive daytime sleepiness.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved new-generation daytime stimulants. Sunosi (solriamfetol) was introduced in 2019. It cannot be taken within nine hours of bedtime or it could interfere with sleep. Side effects include anxiety, insomnia, nausea, decreased appetite and headache. People may also experience increased blood pressure and heart rate.
The same year, the FDA approved Wakix (pitolisant). This medication has been used in Europe since 2016. It works on a different pathway, and unlike the other narcolepsy drugs, it is not considered a controlled substance. Side effects include headache, nausea, insomnia and changes in heart rhythm.
This medication can interfere with the effectiveness of oral contraceptives. According to the Medical Letter (Feb. 8, 2021), “Women should use nonhormonal contraceptive methods while taking pitolisant and for 21 days after stopping treatment.”
One big drawback to both Sunosi and Wakix is price. Without insurance, Sunosi could cost nearly $800 a month. Wakix might run as much as $6,500.
Narcolepsy remains a challenging health condition to diagnose, treat and, above all, to live with. Patients deserve more understanding and support from family, friends and co-workers.
