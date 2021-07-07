The Food and Drug Administration has egg on its face! The FDA seemed quite proud of itself in early June for having approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. Then stuff started hitting the fan.
To understand why this approval is so controversial, you must know a little bit about the drug approval process. Drug companies develop new chemical entities and then test these compounds to see if they 1) are reasonably safe and 2) effective for the condition being treated.
The gold standard is a randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing the new medication with an inactive placebo. The normal requirement is two RCTs with statistically significant results favoring the tested medicine.
Once the data have been submitted and analyzed by FDA staff, the agency asks independent experts on an advisory committee to review the information. These outside experts are highly regarded in their fields.
The FDA relies on these advisers when it makes its final decision whether to approve a new drug. It doesn’t always accept the committee’s vote, but usually the agency carefully considers the committee’s recommendation.
Not much about the recent FDA approval of aducanumab (Aduhelm) followed the normal path. To start with, the drug company initially abandoned the drug. Early results from two RCTs were so disappointing that the studies were halted prematurely. In an article in JAMA (March 30, 2021), the word “futility” was used to describe the outcome.
Despite this, on closer examination, the company analysts were able to extract a positive signal from one of the trials. People taking a high dose of aducanumab finished with 0.39 points less decline on an 18-point cognitive scale than those on placebo. While statistically significant, it would be hard to argue that it is impressive.
None of the experts on the advisory committee recommended that the agency approve the drug. That is an unqualified thumbs down. In an unprecedented move, however, the agency ignored its own expert advisory committee and approved the drug.
What happened next was chaos. First one expert, Dr. David Knopman, a neurologist from the Mayo Clinic, resigned from the committee because of the FDA’s accelerated approval.
Then another neurologist on the committee, Dr. Joel Perlmutter of Washington University, stepped down for the same reason. He told Medscape Medical News (June 10, 2021), “As an advisory committee member, I am extraordinarily disappointed that our unbiased advisory committee review was not valued.”
The following day, Dr. Aaron Kesselheim also resigned. He is a professor of medicine and an expert on pharmaceutical policy at Harvard Medical School. In his letter of resignation to the FDA, he wrote that the action on Aduhelm was “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.” He went on: “This will undermine the care of these patients, public trust in the FDA, the pursuit of useful therapeutic innovation, and the affordability of the health care system.”
It is unheard of for three advisory committee members to resign in protest. The FDA approval process appears broken. Until it’s fixed, patients and health care professionals will be unable to trust the agency’s decisions.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features