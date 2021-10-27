Companies that create successful brands often like to build on success. This may lead to a wide range of products under the company’s brand.
Clorox, for example, was introduced as an industrial disinfectant in 1913. In 1916, the company started selling a less concentrated version for homemakers. Today, there are dozens of products under the Clorox brand, from laundry bleach and fabric sanitizer to disinfecting wipes and toilet bowl cleaners.
The pharmaceutical industry has found this brand extension strategy quite lucrative. The makers of Tylenol originally sold a single pain reliever containing acetaminophen. Now, however, there are more than two dozen Tylenol products on pharmacy shelves.
For example, Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, guaifenesin and phenylephrine. Most people don’t know that dextromethorphan is a cough suppressant, guaifenesin is an expectorant and phenylephrine is a decongestant.
People often get confused by the ingredient list. Once they trust a particular brand, they don’t usually check on new products under that name.
The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicine naproxen was a popular prescription pain reliever in the 1980s. The Food and Drug Administration approved its over-the-counter sale in 1994. The Bayer company sells it under the brand name Aleve.
Now, the company has introduced some additional products. In addition to five forms of pills, a nighttime pain reliever and a formulation for colds and sinus problems, the Aleve name is also found on several topical medications.
Ingredient lists do not have much of a story line, though, and most people barely glance at them. Drug names are also hard to pronounce or spell, much less remember. As a result, consumers may not realize that Aleve Arthritis Pain Gel contains a different NSAID than the familiar Aleve naproxen pain pills. Like Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, the Aleve brand gel contains diclofenac.
But wait, it gets even more confusing. There are now three new topical AleveX pain relieving products. There is AleveX Pain Relieving Lotion with Rollerball Applicator, AleveX Pain Relieving Lotion and AleveX Pain Relieving Spray. The active ingredients in all three products are menthol and camphor.
These are not exactly breakthrough compounds from modern pharmaceutical laboratories. Menthol is a component of many plants, but particularly mint. It has been used medicinally for more than a century. When pharmacist Lunsford Richardson formulated Vicks VapoRub in the 1890s, menthol was considered an exotic ingredient. He also included camphor, an aromatic compound originally distilled from the bark of the camphor tree.
Television commercials featuring AleveX Pain Relieving Lotion with Rollerball Applicator make it seem as if this is an innovative new product: “Introducing AleveX. It’s fast, powerful, long-lasting relief with a revolutionary rollerball design, because with the right pain reliever, life opens up.”
There is nothing wrong with utilizing old, herbal formulas like camphor or menthol. And we’re not opposed to brand expansion. But consumers need to learn to read labels carefully. They should also ask their pharmacists about the ingredients and proper use of new products under old brand names.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
— King Features