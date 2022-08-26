There was a time, not that long ago, when drug stores mostly sold over-the-counter remedies and prescription medicines. Today, the modern pharmacy offers an amazing array of self-help tools that allow people to both diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions.
There are rapid COVID-19 tests that can tell people within 15 minutes if they have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There are pregnancy tests, sophisticated blood glucose kits to monitor diabetes and blood pressure devices that allow patients with high blood pressure to track progress.
At one time, such technology was restricted to health professionals. But people appreciate the power that such tools provide.
The latest evolution in self-care is also designed to save consumers thousands of dollars. On August 16, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule to facilitate access to hearing aids. No longer will people with mild to moderate hearing loss have to make an appointment with an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) or an audiologist to acquire a hearing aid.
It is estimated that more than 30 million Americans have trouble hearing. “What did you say?” is a frequent question such folks ask of friends and family, who may sometimes become annoyed. Arguments over the ideal volume of the TV or car radio can create conflict within a family.
Advertisements for hearing aids have long promised to solve such problems. But standard hearing aids are pricey. The cost can easily range from $4,000 to $6,000 for a pair. And they are not covered by Medicare or most traditional insurance plans. This may help explain why fewer than 20% of those who might benefit actually use hearing aids.
A sizable part of the expense goes to the audiologist or hearing clinic. They test a patient’s hearing in a special sound-proof booth. They make recommendations about devices and help adjust hearing aids to maximize sound quality. If there are problems, the audiologist is available to help solve them.
After five years of debate, the FDA is now permitting the sale of non-prescription hearing aids. They will likely be available in many pharmacies and stores as well as online by the middle of October.
Several companies have already begun marketing personal sound amplification devices. These cannot be sold as hearing aids, but they do not require the intervention of an audiologist. Some of them are less visible than Bluetooth mobile phone earpieces.
The new OTC hearing aids are likely to be even more sophisticated. One of the challenges, though, will be selecting the most appropriate device from a range of options. Experts expect many companies to take this opportunity to expand the market and develop new technology. Young people (under age 18) and those with severe hearing loss will still need prescription devices.
Why is this regulatory change so important? Hearing loss can have devastating effects on people’s health. The social isolation it can produce may contribute to loneliness, depression and even cognitive decline among older people.
Accessing affordable hearing aids will enable millions of Americans to engage in social activities again. It may also stimulate the development of newer and more effective electronic devices.
