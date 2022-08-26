There was a time, not that long ago, when drug stores mostly sold over-the-counter remedies and prescription medicines. Today, the modern pharmacy offers an amazing array of self-help tools that allow people to both diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions.

There are rapid COVID-19 tests that can tell people within 15 minutes if they have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There are pregnancy tests, sophisticated blood glucose kits to monitor diabetes and blood pressure devices that allow patients with high blood pressure to track progress.