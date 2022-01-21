It’s the beginning of a new year, and like clockwork you can anticipate that prescription drug prices will rise. Pharmaceutical manufacturers regularly jack up their prices in January.
Take Pfizer, for example. An industry insider publication, FIERCE Pharma (Jan. 4, 2022), reports that “Pfizer is behind the largest number of price jumps, plus the steepest among any company. The company kicked off the New Year by dialing up the price tags of nearly 100 meds, ranging from a 0.5% jump on insomnia drug Halcion to a whopping 16.8% hike on immunology med Solu-Cortef.”
This might be understandable if the company weren’t riding a tsunami of profits from its COVID vaccine. In 2021 the company took in an estimated $36 billion from that vaccine alone. A health analytics company, Airfinity, projects that Pfizer will reap billions more dollars in 2022 from its oral antiviral drug Paxlovid along with the vaccine.
Americans pay more for their medicines than any other country in the world. That’s true for COVID-related drugs as well as most other treatments. Vaccines and other COVID medications have by and large been free for patients because the government has footed the bill. Of course, that means we are all paying through our taxes.
Many people must make difficult decisions about their prescription medicines. That’s because the cost of modern pharmaceuticals is often exorbitant. Even when people have insurance, the copay on a medicine that costs thousands of dollars a month can break the bank.
One way that patients might be able to afford their brand-name drugs more readily is to buy them from a legitimate pharmacy in another country. The Food and Drug Administration discourages this practice, however.
According to the official guidelines, “In most circumstances, it is illegal for individuals to import drugs or devices into the U.S. for personal use because these products purchased from other countries often have not been approved by the FDA for use and sale in the U.S.
“The FDA cannot ensure the safety and effectiveness of medicine purchased over the Internet from foreign sources, storefront businesses that offer to buy foreign medicine for you, or during trips outside the U.S. For these reasons, the FDA recommends only obtaining medicines from legal sources in the U.S.”
What the FDA does not mention, however, is that most of the medicines that Americans rely on are made abroad.
A new publication from PharmacyChecker.com demonstrates how flimsy the FDA’s arguments are. Its report is titled Not Made in the USA: The Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Prospects for Safe Drug Importation.
If the FDA were so concerned about foreign-made products, why does it allow importation by the manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacy chains and mail-order pharmacies? Of the 100 brand-name drugs that Medicare spends the most on, 67 are made in countries like Canada, Japan, the UK or Switzerland.
If it’s OK for a pharmacy to sell imported products, why wouldn’t it be safe for a patient to purchase the same identical brand-name medications from legitimate Canadian pharmacies? According to PharmacyChecker.com “average prices available of drugs only shipped from Canadian dispensing pharmacies were 70.18% lower than average US pharmacy retail prices.”
To learn more about this topic, you can download the in-depth report at the website, PharmacyChecker.com.
