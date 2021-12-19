We have been writing this newspaper column for 43 years. Anyone who is familiar with our work knows that we have often been critical of the pharmaceutical industry. That’s in part because big brand-name drug manufacturers frequently charge top dollar for their medicines. However, 34 years ago we praised Merck in this column:
“It’s not often that a drug for animals becomes a major breakthrough for human health. But Merck’s new medication, ivermectin, has not only made life easier for our family pet, but it could save the eyesight of millions of people around the world.
“Rick, our Labrador retriever, arrived five years ago as a warm bundle of wiggles and soft ears. He’s 90 pounds of lovable mischief now, and because we live in a part of the country where the dog parasite, heartworm, is a constant danger, we have always had to give him medicine to protect him against this potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease.
“Until a few months ago, this was a daily struggle. … But that daily tussle is history now. The vet prescribed a new heartworm preventive, Heartgard (ivermectin), which is given only once a month. Rick almost seems to like it, making our life, and his, a lot easier.
“Probably the best thing about ivermectin, though, is not what it can do for dogs, but its potential in relieving human suffering. It will help defeat a parasitic disease that affects up to 40 million people in tropical countries and is one of the leading causes of blindness in the developing world.
“Onchocerciasis, or river blindness, is caused by a parasite spread by the bite of a black fly. It enters the body as a microscopic worm called a microfilaria and grows into a 2-foot-long adult lodged under the skin, which produces intense itching. The female, which may live as long as 11 years, produces millions of tiny young that migrate through the body, causing scarring and damage to the eye.
“Ivermectin kills the parasite before it harms the eye. By taking Mectizan, people can save their sight and prevent transmission. A single dose is good for six months or more, so one or two pills a year should be enough.
“Unfortunately, many of the people affected by river blindness can’t get to doctors or afford medicine. In an unprecedented move, Merck & Co., which manufactures Mectizan, is making it available free of cost.
“This generous giveaway will make the drug available through public health channels so that river blindness can be controlled even in the poorest areas.”
Distribution of ivermectin has nearly eradicated onchocerciasis in Latin America. The situation in sub-Saharan Africa is also much better.
Why do we revisit this old story now? Merck has drawn upon its history and is once again planning to make sure poor countries can get access to a crucial medicine at an affordable price.
Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral medication to be developed against COVID-19. It could be a game changer because it cuts the rate of hospitalization and death in half. The drug is under review at the FDA.
The company has just announced that it will be licensing the drug without royalties to manufacturers in 105 low-income countries. This should make a potentially life-saving medication far more available around the world. We wish other drug companies would follow Merck’s good-Samaritan example with their own critical medicines.
