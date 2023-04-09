Q. You have written about a study comparing proton pump inhibitors with melatonin. Apparently, melatonin was as effective as acid-suppressing drugs, with one difference: Melatonin tightens the sphincter between the stomach and the esophagus, thus reducing reflux.

I started using melatonin for my occasional reflux at night and have had excellent results. A couple of my adult children also had severe problems with reflux. They, too, started taking melatonin, happily seeing a great benefit.