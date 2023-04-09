Q. You have written about a study comparing proton pump inhibitors with melatonin. Apparently, melatonin was as effective as acid-suppressing drugs, with one difference: Melatonin tightens the sphincter between the stomach and the esophagus, thus reducing reflux.
I started using melatonin for my occasional reflux at night and have had excellent results. A couple of my adult children also had severe problems with reflux. They, too, started taking melatonin, happily seeing a great benefit.
A. A review article in the journal Nutrients (Feb. 5, 2022) concluded that melatonin looks promising in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.
It appears to work by keeping acid in the stomach where it belongs.
Q. I just came down with a nasty cold. I immediately tested for COVID-19 and was negative. That was a relief, but my nose is running, and I am coughing up a storm. What herbs are good for calming cold symptoms?
A. Our favorite herbal supplements for colds contain echinacea, elderberry, ginger and Andrographis paniculata. A review in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies (April 7, 2021) concluded that elderberry may reduce the severity and duration of colds.
Don’t forget the zinc lozenges. Randomized controlled trials have found that zinc can help people recover sooner (BMJ Open, Nov. 2, 2021).
