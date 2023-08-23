Q. I have tested positive for alpha-gal syndrome. I recently developed elevated blood pressure and I have had an allergic reaction to every blood pressure medication that my doctor has prescribed. One drug gave me a red rash over my entire body.

The physician who diagnosed alpha-gal, Dr. Commins, suggested having a compounding pharmacy make my blood pressure meds. He thinks, that way, I can avoid the fillers that may be causing the hives and swelling. People should know that alpha-gal may trigger a reaction to chemicals in many medications.